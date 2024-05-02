Video: First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's THE KEEP GOING SONGS

THE KEEP GOING SONGS is by and stars The Bengsons and is directed by Caitlin Sullivan.

May. 02, 2024
The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of THE KEEP GOING SONGS opens tonight Thursday, May 2 at the Claire Tow Theater!

Get a first look at footage here! 
 
THE KEEP GOING SONGS is by and stars The Bengsons and is directed by Caitlin Sullivan. The production has sets by Cate McCrea, costumes by Hahnji Jang, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, and sound by Nick Kourtides.  Kristy Bodall is the Stage Manager.

Telling stories through song, The Bengsons will celebrate the beauty and complexity of life cycles, from a single person to entire ecosystems. Part concert, part wake, part theatrical extravaganza, THE KEEP GOING SONGS is a euphoric and moving journey through the grief of tough times and the rebirth of hope in better days.



