VIDEO: Watch Gospel Singer Kierra Sheard Perform a Cover of 'I'm Here' From THE COLOR PURPLE

Digital Broadway creators Michael Korte and Bryson Camper are lighting the internet on fire with a new, breathtaking cover of 'I'm Here' from The Color Purple sung by Gospel superstar Kierra Sheard!

Watch the video in full below!

The video stands as Kierra's first foray into Broadway. The new work, directed by Korte, features music production and vocal arrangements by Bryson Camper. The video was filmed by Taylor Russ with editing by Mario Fierro.

Fans will recognize Korte & Camper's previous Gospel/Broadway covers including Hercules Muses Medley.