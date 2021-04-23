VIDEO: The 'Sensational' Project Released in Celebration of World Autism Awareness Month

To celebrate World Autism Awareness Month, the creative team at TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL (formerly known as Come Find Me) has released The "Sensational" Project, a music video of the show's second-act song, "Sensational" featuring autistic young artists and creators from across the United States performing alongside Broadway's Jaden Waldman (CAROLINE OR CHANGE, RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR).

Watch below!

Inspired by a young family friend, TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL tells the story of young Benjamin Patterson, who finds the holiday season both joyful and challenging. When his widowed father is deployed on a top-secret mission just weeks before Christmas, Ben and his sister Kami's already turbulent lives are shaken again. With a wish, a letter, and some unique seasonal help, the Patterson family discovers what just an ounce of belief can do. Told through the lens of a child on the spectrum, TRUE NORTH is a magical and insightful story about being authentic, accepting change, and holding an unwavering hope in the magic of Christmas.

The "Sensational" Project includes individual submissions as well as students from Manhattan Star Academy, Spectrum Laboratory, KMR Agency, EPIC Players, and The House of Artists Foundation. Graphics, animation and editing were handled by Joey Travolta and his team at Inclusion Films, an organization which teaches filmmaking to individuals with developmental disabilities. "The Sensational Project" music video released in April 2021 in celebration of World Autism Awareness Month. Original vocals and guest appearance by Jaden Waldman. Music & Lyrics by Holly Reed and Kelvin Reed.

TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL, is a heartwarming and inspiring new show written by husband-and-wife writing duo Kelvin Reed (music) and Holly Reed (book, lyrics and music) and is directed by Ilana Ransom Toeplitz (Violet, The Prom). TRUE NORTH is produced by Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky (In Fine Company Productions).

TRUE NORTH placed 2nd in the Brookfield Theatre "Battle of the Christmas Musicals" (2017), was part of Cleveland's Theatre in the Circle Cocoon New Musicals Incubator (2019), was accepted into the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival (2020) and Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (2020), and was honored to be a part of The York Theatre Developmental Reading Series (2019).

For more information, visit www.TrueNorthMusical.com

Jaden Waldman has worked across the board in TV, Film, Voiceover, Commercials and on Broadway. He is known as the voice of Peter in the PBS Kids TV show Pinkalicious & Peterrific and for his lead role in the Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated film Mirai. He can be seen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and HBO's The Plot Against America. Jaden starred in the 2017 and 2018 Radio City Christmas Spectacular and is set to perform in the Broadway revival of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE.