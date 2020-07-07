VIDEO: New Musical CHAINING ZERO Releases 'Like' Featuring Chelsea Zeno

Chaining Zero's popular "Chaining Zero Sessions" continues this week with another release from the new musical performed by top Broadway, West End and Nashville talent. This week the team releases "Like" a fun, upbeat pop song that follows a top social media influencer's constant battle for more followers, new content and self-validation.

Watch below!

Chelsea Zeno (First National Tour: Cynthia in Priscilla Queen Of The Desert. Regionally: Shareen in Distant Thunder at the Lyric Theatre of OK, Vanessa in In The Heights at TUTS, Esmeralda in Hunchback with FUSE. She can also be seen as one of the princesses in the Disney rock cover band, The Little Mermen), who brought the character to life in the musicals' 29-hour reading last fall, recorded the song from the comfort of her own home, following social isolation guidelines, and no doubt, scrolling through social media in-between takes!



The show has had multiple readings and workshops, the most recent being a 29-Hour reading at the Mary Rodgers Room in Manhattan directed by Christine O'Grady (Hair, The Hello Girls) and music directed by Lilli Wosk (Waitress, 1st national tour, Hair 2nd national tour, Peanut Butter Sessions, Broadway Before Dark). Additional sessions have already been launched on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook that featured the talents of Stephen Christopher Anthony, Jackie Burns, Jeffrey James, Christine Dwyer, Brittnie Price, and Danny Quadrino, with a final duet session scheduled to be released in the coming weeks including the talents of Sasha Allen and Jay Armstrong Johnson.



Chaining Zero, a musical where stories of struggle, hope, desire and pain intersect with everything you thought you knew about the strangers around you, is written by John Moauro and Griffin Parsons, with additional book by Alana Rader. Music and lyrics are written by established Nashville songwriters, Jeffrey James and Justin Halpin. Having had numerous songs recorded by artists and DJ's in Europe, Australia and the United States, the pair is also responsible for writing and collaborating on songs featured in 150+ film, television and trailer placements on outlets including Showtime, HBO, Netflix, Hulu, cable and all major television networks.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You