Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jesse Swimm Joins THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN

pixeltracker

In this episode, Joshua talks to Jesse Swimm about his experiences on Broadway and National Tours, and accompanies him on a song from The Full Monty.

Nov. 5, 2021  

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition Podcast has released a new episode today. Season seven, episode eight stars Jesse Swimm (Broadway: School of Rock, Mary Poppins, Broadway National Tours: My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins).

Watch below!

.

In this episode, Joshua talks to Jesse Swimm about his experiences on Broadway and National Tours, and accompanies him on a song from The Full Monty. Joshua plays and sings a song from The Scarlet Pimpernel.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition is created, written, and accompanied by 15-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV, and Film performers.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia In a Crowd of Thousands Tee
Anastasia In a Crowd of Thousands Tee
Broadway Strong Fist Mug
Broadway Strong Fist Mug
Wicked Pattern Socks
Wicked Pattern Socks

More Hot Stories For You

  • Conversations About Jazz Welcomes Legendary Entertainer Allan Harris Next Week
  • BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons Welcomes Trumpet Virtuoso Håkan Hardenberger & Conducts All-Brahms Program
  • Lakeside Pride Symphonic Band Announces Its Autumn Awakening
  • Celebrate The Holidays With The Charlotte Symphony