VIDEO: Jesse Swimm Joins THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition Podcast has released a new episode today. Season seven, episode eight stars Jesse Swimm (Broadway: School of Rock, Mary Poppins, Broadway National Tours: My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins).

Watch below!

.

In this episode, Joshua talks to Jesse Swimm about his experiences on Broadway and National Tours, and accompanies him on a song from The Full Monty. Joshua plays and sings a song from The Scarlet Pimpernel.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition is created, written, and accompanied by 15-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV, and Film performers.