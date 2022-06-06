VIDEO: JEAN JACKETS AND RED PANDAS Writer/Director Begs for an Audience

Writer, Director Nicholas Kennedy answers some questions about his first orginal play debuting in Midtown Manhattan. The new play "Jean Jackets and Red Pandas" is an absurd dark comedy made to challenge the way we perceive life and death.

His biggest feat during the production process was constructing a sixteen foot tree made of denim with a built in coffin. Unlike most young directors Nick isn't too focused on the future of his career, instead he implores critics and theatre goers to come and see the strangest play of the summer.

Jean Jackets and Red Pandas is playing at the Trinity Theatre (located in Midtown) June 8th-12th 16th-19th with 7PM show times and Sunday Matinees at 3PM. The preview on June 8th is 5$ on Eventbrite.

Address: 422 West 57th Street (downstairs)

Tickets: www.JeanJacketsandRedPandas.com