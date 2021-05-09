VIDEO: Danielle Steers Performs 'With Him' From IN PIECES

The feature film of new musical In Pieces by Joey Contreras is available to stream beginning next week! Check out a video of Danielle Steers performing 'With Him' from the show below!

In Pieces is directed by Louis Rayneau, and stars Kyle Birch (Austyn), Amy Di Bartolomeo (Alex), Hiba Elchikhe (Sam), Jordan Luke Gage (Grey), Ross Harmon (Charlie), Beccy Lane (Jael), Danielle Steers (River), and Luke Street (Hunter), with Erin Bell, Millie Cranston, Jack Dargan, Megan Cerys Holland, Rhianna Richards, and Jason Leigh Winter as the ensemble.

Our love lives are constantly in pieces. Shifting in and out of feeling fully complete. But you never know how a single spark one day can unlock a new you, so we make a choice at the crossroad, we say yes to the coffee date, and wherever that leads, we learn to embrace the journey.

Originally presented at Lincoln Center the new musical threads Contreras' musical theatre and pop catalogue into a theatrical setting, exploring the universal search for clarity and empowerment through different kinds of relationships.

Assistant Director is Steph Parry, choreography is by Rachel Sargent, Edward Court is Musical Director, and Fabio Santos is Videographer, with Sound Design by Zachary Woodman.

In Pieces is available to stream on demand from May 14th - May 28th on stream.theatre. Book your tickets at https://www.stream.theatre/season/83.