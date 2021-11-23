Urban Stages to Present WINTER RHYTHMS With Steve Ross, Richard Skipper & More

Urban Stages has announced its 13th annual awarding-winning cabaret series, Winter Rhythms, returning live to its 30th Street theater December 7th through December 19th and benefiting Urban Stages' Outreach, Arts in Education programs. Produced by Urban Stages' Director of Musical Theater Tom Toce and co-produced by Sue Matsuki, this year's Winter Rhythms will celebrate the return of live theater via eighteen shows (as of this writing) highlighting the works of many popular Winter Rhythms' artists. Tickets for shows are on sale at urbanstages.org

The production team for Winter Rhythms 2021 will be led by Kim T Sharp, with lighting design by Madeleine Burrow and sound design by Jaime Terrazzino. The graphic design is by Roman Petrov.

WINTER RHYTHMS won the Bistro Award for Outstanding Series and the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series MAC Award. Proceeds from WINTER RHYTHMS benefit Urban Stages' acclaimed Outreach Program, which brings over 200 free "arts in education" presentations to libraries and schools throughout the five boroughs.

Winter Rhythms will include a Patron's Night Gala Celebration on Tuesday, December 7th at 7 pm with a special show, Steve Ross & FRIENDS! Tickets for this event are priced at $160, including wine and champagne at 6:30 pm, the show at 7:00 pm, and dinner afterward.

FULL SHOW DESCRIPTION & SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, December 7 2021

7PM Steve Ross & FRIENDS! GALA NIGHT & PATRON DINNER!



Called "The Crown Prince of NY Cabaret" by the New York Times, the incomparable Steve Ross opens this year's Winter Rhythms as only he can! Doing a program of American Songbook tunes and other surprises! He will be joined by his special guests: Jean Brassard, Tony Cangelosi, Shana Farr and Madalyn Matthews.

Wednesday, December 8 2021

7PM Michael Colby PRESENTS LUDLOW LADD IN CONCERT



This comic Christmas musical, Ludlow Ladd, is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season. This acclaimed piece, once a radio special on WBAI-FM, has been described as "an original musical based on the works of Charles Dickens, Hans Christian Andersen, Florenz Ziegfeld Jr., and thousands more." Learn how a Victorian orphan, born on Christmas Eve, finds happiness through a lump of coal. Starring: Shawna Hamic, Nick Lunetta, Luke Naphat, Adam B. Shapiro, Megan Styrna, Maureen Taylor and Joshua Turchin as Ludlow Ladd. Musical Direction by Michael Lavine. Directed by: Sara Louise Lazarus.



Thursday, December 9 2021

7PM TOO CLEVER BY 20% - AN EVENING WITH John Forster

Four-time Grammy nominee John Forster bursts out of lockdown to perform his uniquely inspired and hilarious songs which have won comparisons to the likes of George Carlin and Frank Zappa. The Boston Globe: "If Joni Mitchell and Daffy Duck had a love child, he'd probably write songs just like John Forster. His sharply observed satires range from sheer slapstick to Jon Stewart-acute, so it's little wonder that songwriting legend Tom Lehrer said, 'You don't need me anymore-you've got John Forster to kick around.'"

9PM HONORING PIANO BAR ARTISTS - Part 1



It's time to recognize and honor the incredible talents that sit behind the piano night after night leading others to sing along. These are all incredibly talented singers, songwriters, and pianist. Featuring: Clare Cooper, Alex Frederick, Eric Yves Garcia, Yasuhiko Fukuoka and Bill Zeffiro.



Friday, December 10, 2021



7PM Richard Skipper CELEBRATES BROADWAY & CABARET LEGEND Karen Akers! MAKE YOUR OWN KIND OF MUSIC

Described at the "Merv Griffin of our time," Richard Skipper brings his Podcast LIVE to our stage to have a conversation with the one-and-only Karen Akers. Karen will then perform a few tunes with her Musical Director, Alex Rybeck at the end of this celebration.

9:30PM HONORING PIANO BAR ARTISTS - Part 2

It's time to recognize and honor the incredible talents that sit behind the piano night after night leading others to sing along. These are all incredibly talented singers, songwriters, and pianist. Featuring: John DiPinto, Ricky Ritzel, Sheree Sano, Tracy Stark and we will open the show with the "OG" of piano bar players, Larry Woodard!

Saturday, December 11, 2021



2PM Michael Colby PRESENTS LUDLOW LADD IN CONCERT

This comic Christmas musical, Ludlow Ladd, is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season. This acclaimed piece, once a radio special on WBAI-FM, has been described as "an original musical based on the works of Charles Dickens, Hans Christian Andersen, Florenz Ziegfeld Jr., and thousands more." Learn how a Victorian orphan, born on Christmas Eve, finds happiness through a lump of coal. Starring: Shawna Hamic, Nick Lunetta, Luke Naphat, Adam B. Shapiro, Megan Styrna, Maureen Taylor, and Joshua Turchin as Ludlow Ladd. Musical Direction by Michael Lavine. Directed by: Sara Louise Lazarus.

7PM HERE'S TO US - AN EVENING WITH Lori Brown Mirabal

Lori Mirabal returns to Urban Stages after rave reviews for her one-woman show Charmed Life, from Soul Singing to Opera Star this past summer. She is a Broadway and international Opera performer. She brings to Winter Rhythms a celebration of life with popular songs and arias from Gershwin to Bizet.

Sunday, December 12 2021

4PM FOREVER IS NOW: ORGINAL MUSIC BY KENNY PASSARELLI & AMY LOPER

Renowned bassist Kenny Passarelli has recorded, toured and written with such notables as Elton John, Joe Walsh, Dan Fogelberg, Stephen Stills, and Hall & Oates. He co-wrote "Rocky Mountain Way" with Walsh. Kenny's ultimate dream has always been to be a songwriter. He didn't find the perfect lyricist for his many melodies until 6 ½ years ago when he met his life partner Amy Loper. Come for "Forever Is Now," an evening of all original music and the unlikely and romantic story of a musician and retired lawyer who have become songwriters.

Tuesday, December 14 2021

7PM THE FUTURE OF CABARET & THEATER - Part 1



David Sabella and Sue Matsuki are proud to present their very talented Fordham University Cabaret class featuring: Stephanie DiDonato - Tori Sen - Giordana Simurdiak -Anahita Subramanya - David Wilson. Musical Direction by: David Gaines. This was the first time Sabella and Matsuki's book "So You Want to Sing Cabaret" was used to teach a university-level, credited class.

9PM THE FUTURE OF OF CABARET & THEATER - Part 2



Part 2 of this evening features two 30-minute solo cabaret shows by Michael Stack and Justice! (Somerville-Adair). Michael will offer a mini-cabaret about the drama and trauma of his first year in college. Justice! will be doing some of her favorite tunes and a few original compositions. Musical Direction by: David Gaines.

Wednesday, December 15 2021

7PM SUTTON PLACE TRIO FEATURING: Alex Leonard, Jay Leonhart & AL GAFA

The Sutton Place Trio has a New York sensibility reminiscent of the combos that filled the nightlife, clubs, and hotels of the Manhattan skyline. Performances include jazz and original music influenced in the classic style by composers and performers such as Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Nat "King" Cole, Duke Ellington, The Modern Jazz Quartet, and Antonio Carlos Jobim. Starring: pianist/vocalist Alex Leonard. Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart. Virtuoso guitarist Al Gafa. suttonplacetrio.com

9PM AN EVENING WITH SOFIA TOSELLO & YURI JUAREZ AND MARILYN CASTILLO

Join us as Urban Stages presents an evening of Latin American and Mexican American Music with these very special artists celebrating their culture and music.

Thursday, December 16 2021

7PM Raissa Katona Bennett in CAN'T STOP SINGING - THE MUSIC OF Jerome Kern

Broadway actress-singer, MAC and Bistro Award winner, Raissa Katona Bennett, comes to Winter Rhythms with her critically acclaimed show, CAN'T HELP SINGING - THE MUSIC OF Jerome Kern. This romantic celebration of Kern's greatest hits, includes "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes," "All the Things You Are" and "The Way You Look Tonight." Joining her are Musical Director Jon Weber on piano and Tom Hubbard on Bass. Raissa is best known for playing the role of "Christine" in Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, has performed in the First National Tours of Cats and Parade, and has been a guest star on Law & Order: SVU. She has headlined at Feinstein's, The Metropolitan Room, The Laurie Beechman Theatre and Don't Tell Mama. raissakatonabennett.com Musical Direction by: Jon Webber

9PM FOUR (none of whom were married to Henry VIII)

Four royally talented women sing about life in THIS century. Kea Chan: Whether on stage at The Green Room 42, Feinstein's 54 Below or virtually on Metropolitan Zoom, Kea has been called "breathtaking" by Broadwayworld.com. Mollie Downes: Recently starred as Roxie Hart in the Broadway National Tour of Chicago and in numerous regional and Off-Broadway roles. Jennifer Noble: an actor, singer, dancer and writer most recently seen on Broadway in King Kong. Sarah Parnicky: recently seen off Broadway in the award-winning Desperate Measures where she created the role of the heroine. Pianist: John DiPinto. Directed by Vincent Scott. Conceived by Craig Horsley.

Friday, December 17 2021

7PM LIBERACE & FRIENDS (STARRING David Maiocco)

You will not believe your eyes and ears as you watch Mr. Maiocco's "incarnate" performance of this legendary performer. The costumes, the glamour, the virtuoso piano playing, and "Lee's" imaginative, one-of-a-kind arrangements will knock your bejeweled socks off! Maiocco is a multi-award winner for Musical Direction and Outstanding Musical Comedy Performer. Tonight, Liberace's friends are jazz vocalist Maria Corsaro and our very own Winter Rhythms' Co-Producer, Sue Matsuki! facebook.com/davidleeofficial.

9:30PM AN EVENING WITH JAZZ VOCALIST Vicki Burns

Ms. Burns will be joined by Art Hirahara on the piano. Vicki Burns is a jazz singer who has been delighting audiences for years. A vocalist with impeccable taste, a sure sense of rhythm, and a glorious tone, she infuses each song with heartfelt expression, digging into the lyrics and melody to reveal their richness. No wonder the great jazz drummer; Max Roach once described Vicki's singing as "a gold mine"!



Saturday, December 18 2021

3PM Jason Ostrowski IN "SING US A SONG...THE MUSIC OF BILLY, ELTON, NEIL & MORE!"

Broadway and TV star, Jason Ostrowski started playing piano in the second grade. Since then, its been a lifelong ride that has led him to many stages and places as an actor, but always with the piano along for the ride. He's met his piano idol, performed on broadway and on TV. Join Jason as he shares stories, highlighted by rock and roll songs by Elton John, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond and more, that will have you singing along! TheJasonO.com

8PM MARVIN GAYATGAY'S THIS IS THE MOMENT

Marvin's exposure to world-class choral performing began with the College of the Immaculate Conception Chorale in Cabanatuan City, Philippines. He eventually became a bass-baritone soloist of the world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers and has traveled the world through its various tours, most notably as part of the batch that gave the group the rare feat of a second victory at the 2007 European Grand Prix for Choral Singing in Arezzo, Italy. A proud city employee of New York as an engineer, Marvin continues to showcase his broad and flexible vocal range to different audiences through various concerts and events, as a soloist, as a member of The St. Paul Inspirit Ensemble in Manhattan, and as choirmaster of The Voice of Friendship Singers. He is thrilled to be debuting his first solo show at Urban Stages. Pianist: John DiPinto. Directed by Vincent Scott. Conceived by Craig Horsley.



Sunday, December 19 2021



Songs of Hope and More Songs of Hope closed Winter Rhythms in 2018 and 2019. More than ever, we need hope and hopeful songs. Tom Toce will produce the closing program, featuring some of the best cabaret singers in New York, each performing a hopeful song. If this concert doesn't provide uplift, nothing will! Jon Delfin will once again be the musical director.

Purchase tickets at urbanstages.org