Photos: First Look at Shiki Theatre Company's New Original Musical THE GHOST & THE LADY

Shiki Theatre Company will present its new original musical THE GHOST & THE LADY opened at JR-EAST Shiki Theatre AKI on Monday, May 6, 2024. Based on the original manga “The Black Museum: Ghost and Lady” by Kazuhiro Fujita, THE GHOST & THE LADY will feature direction by Scott Schwartz, a book and lyrics by Chikae Takahashi and music and orchestrations by Harumi Fuuki. The production will run through Monday, November 11, 2024.

Get a first look at photos below!



“It has been a five-year journey bringing The Ghost & the Lady to the stage,” said director Scott Schwartz. “Working with Shiki Theatre Company every step of the way has been a joy, a thrill, and an honor for me. I am so excited to finally share this brand new musical with the audience!”



“Since its founding, Shiki Theatre Company has continued to produce productions with the message of ‘Life is wonderful, and it is worth living,’” said Chiyoki Yoshida, President of Shiki Theatre Company. “The message in The Ghost & the Lady is exactly the same. Starting with Mr. Scott Schwartz, the entire creative team did an incredible job. While Shiki Theatre Company imports a number of excellent pieces from overseas to be performed in Japan, we're focusing on creating original works in recent years. Please stay tuned for more original works to come.”



THE GHOST & THE LADY is a fantasy love story that evolves around "the Lady with a lamp," also known as Florence (Flo) Nightingale, and a ghost named Gray. Flo establishes the foundation of contemporary nursing in 19th century Europe but loses sight of her purpose in life after her family denies her wish to become a nurse. Gray ends up a ghost after making a name for himself as a duelist. These lonely souls meet each other and gradually become inseparable. The curious bond between the two will help them grow and give them the push they need to make a difference.



“A tale told by the theatre ghost, who stood by and witnessed the adventure of ‘the Angel of the Crimea,’ Florence Nightingale: History and fantasy came together to give birth to a truly beautiful story of love,” said book writer and lyricist Chikae Takahashi. “I have no doubt that the love quietly woven by the two lovers, who couldn't even touch each other, will reach the hearts of many people beyond time and borders!”



“I'm very happy that we're finally able to deliver a musical that can be enjoyed by people from all around the world,” said composer and orchestrator Harumi Fuuki. “There are songs called ‘My Mission’ and ‘A Curious Bond’ that I composed. Flo's mission is to dedicate her soul to nursing and healing others. My mission is to dedicate my soul to music and to share its joy with people. I'm truly looking forward to creating ‘a curious bond’ with audiences.”



THE GHOST & THE LADY features music direction by Megumi Chinju, choreography by Chase Brock, illusions by Chris Fisher, scenic design by Rumi Matsui, costume design by Lella Diaz, lighting design by Masaki Shito, projection plan by Nobuhiro Matsuzawa, fight direction by Naoki Kurihara, flying sequence design and choreography by Paul Rubin, sound design by Tomohiro Watanabe, dance music arrangements by Rob Berman and lighting supervision by Amanda Zieve.





Minami Okamura and Takamasa Hagiwara

Shion Tanihara and Takamasa Hagiwara

Shion Tanihara and Takamasa Hagiwara

Shion Tanihara and the cast

Shion Tanihara and the cast

Shion Tanihara, Takamasa Hagiwara and the cast

Takamasa Hagiwara and Shion Tanihara

The cast

