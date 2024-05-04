Video: Watch a Trailer for JORDANS by Ife Olujobi at The Public Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a trailer for Ife Olujobi's JORDANS, now running at The Public Theater through Sunday, May 19th.

A bitingly funny, wildly imaginative new play by Ife Olujobi, JORDANS is a piercing exploration of assimilation, racial capitalism, success, and survival. At an overwhelmingly white workplace where appearance is everything, a long-suffering receptionist finds herself in personal, professional, and psychic jeopardy when her ruthless boss hires a hip new employee in an effort to improve the company's image and “culture.” Suddenly, the two young, Black social climbers are forced together and torn apart by their race, ambition, and otherworldly circumstances.

JORDANS is a story of identity mistaken, power subverted, and rage unleashed. Don't miss this bold new play directed by Obie Award winner Whitney White about the true cost of “diversity” in the workplace.

The cast of JORDANS includes Brontë England-Nelson (Emma and others), Britt Faulkner (Understudy), Quinn M. Johnson (Understudy), Devin Kessler (Understudy), Naomi Lorrain (Jordan), Brian Muller (Fletcher and others), Toby Onwumere (1.Jordan), Matthew Russell (Fletcher and others), Ryan Spahn (Ryan and others), Meg Steedle (Maggie and others), Kai Thomani Tshikosi (Understudy), and Kate Walsh (Hailey).

The production includes scenic design by Matt Saunders, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design and original composition by Fan Zhang, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis, special effects design by Lillis Meeh, prop management by Claire M. Kavanah, intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, and fight direction by UNKLEDAVE'S FIGHT-HOUSE. Nissy Aya serves as the production dramaturg, with Rachel Denise April as production stage manager and Eloia Peterson as stage manager.

