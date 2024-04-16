Video: Alex Lacamoire on the Music of Sting's MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at New York City Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch as Alex Lacamoire, a music arranger known for his extensive Broadway credits such as Hamilton, In the Heights, and Dear Evan Hansen, discusses the process of turning the iconic music of Sting into a story for the stage in MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE.

"I've been a fan of Sting as along as I can remember. It's just a vast body of work, it's so varied and so melodic. Sting has been very open and receptive to the ideas we've been throwing out. We've been proposing directions for songs in some cases are quite different than how they were originally presented to the world..." says Lacamoire.

The music of Sting returns to NYC with Message In A Bottle, a new dance-theater show, set to 27 of his most beloved songs, beginning performances at City Center on April 30.

Choreographed by Kate Prince with new music arrangements by Alex Lacamoire, Message in a Bottle tells an uplifting tale of humanity and hope, interwoven with favorites like “Desert Rose,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” and more.