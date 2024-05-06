Photos: Fairytale Musical MY TRUE LOVE Begins Performances Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Players Theatre hosts the Off-Broadway Premiere of MY TRUE LOVE A Perfect Musical Fairytale by author and music director Ben Boecker. See photos from the production.

This new musical comedy follows Cedarella, a witch who dreams of falling in love with a Perfect Prince, so she runs away from home to seek her One True Love in a Magic Land called ... "Magicland!" Ultimately, Cedarella must decide if she is willing to let go of the fairytale stereotypes of love she grew up with to make room for a real love that is honest, true, and incredibly empowering.

Appropriate for all ages, MY TRUE LOVE features a rollicking pop comedy score, a fast-paced book, and nonstop laughs, all while exploring complex themes including consent, empowerment and embracing your identity.

Directed by Carolyn Popadin, MY TRUE LOVE stars Mairead Connor (as Cedarella), Julian Schenker, Ruben Fernandez, Andrew McNamara, Camille Larsen, Livi Rose, Kate Keating, Phoenix Gould, Lexi Cid, and Joe Kassner. The production features costumes by Chloe Levy, lighting by Shino Frances, set by Michael Arriaga, choreography by Lauren Bobrow, and props and stage management by Lorrie Depellegrini. It is co-produced by Marilyn de Poto, TJ Shelton, Johanan Merino, Noah Steiner, Gabi Faye, Ryan Bauer-Walsh, and Our Love Fitz Productions.

MY TRUE LOVE A Perfect Musical Fairytale runs through June 2, with performances Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 3pm. The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street, New York NY 10012 (accessible from the A,C,E trains at West 4th Street). For tickets and more information visit www.mytruelovemusical.com.

Photo Credit: Asher Dorlester

Mairead Connor, Andrew McNamara

Mairead Connor, Julian Schenker

Andrew McNamara, Mairead Connor, Julian Schenker, Kate Keating, Joe Kassner, Ruben Fernandez

Ruben Fernandez, Andrew McNamara, Kate Keating, Joe Kassner

Livi Rose, Mairead Connor, Julian Schenker

Ruben Fernandez, Andrew McNamara, Kate Keating, Joe Kassner

