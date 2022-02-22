Tyne Daly, Midori Francis, Julie Halston & More to Take Part in IRISH POETRY SLAM

David Staller, Artistic Director of Gingold Theatrical Group, today announced that in lieu of the 2022 Golden Shamrock Gala, GTG would celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an Irish Poetry Slam, live online on Thursday March 17th, 6pm - 7:30pm EDT. The event is FREE! but you must register by March 15th. In the hours leading up to the shindig, participants will receive a confirmation and a link! There is a cap to the amount of guests who can join via Zoom, so it will also be live streamed on the GTG Facebook page!

Join Gingold Theatrical Group and an all-star company including Tyne Daly, Midori Francis, Julie Halston, Daniel Jenkins, Lauren Molina, Kerry O'Malley, Christine Pedi, Thom Sesma, and more, for a virtual open mic: come as you are and share what you'd like: a poem, an excerpt, a monologue, a saying, a song, or a toast! Shaw, Yeats, Wilde, Joyce, Friel, Beckett, Keane, O'Brien, Johnston, Edgeworth, Heanèy, Lady Gregory, Goldsmith, Moore, etc. Any Irish writer!

More information click HERE

To Register as a participant click HERE

"We're having the best time embracing a global audience for these free online parties," said Mr. Staller. "Some of my friends will be joining the general public as we celebrate the glorious heritage of Ireland. We'd usually be hosting our Golden Shamrock Gala, but this will be far more fun! Register to participate or just show up to raise a toast with people from all over the world. On St. Patrick's Day we're ALL Irish!"

Gingold's Irish Poetry Slam on March 17th will be followed by a Shakespeare Sonnet Soiree, also free and online, to celebrate the Bard's birthday on April 23rd.

For more information about the St. Patrick's Day celebration or any of Gingold Theatrical Group's projects, please call 212-355-7823 or email info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit online at www.gingoldgroup.org.