Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tickets Now Available for SOME LIKE IT HOT Discussion at Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Tickets Now Available for SOME LIKE IT HOT Discussion at Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Ahead of the Broadway opening, the creators of Some Like It Hot will discuss their creative process and preview highlights from the show.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

Tickets are now available for Some Like It Hot at Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

Some Like It Hot

Sunday, October 2, 7:30 pm

Tickets $35

www.worksandprocess.org

Ahead of the Broadway opening, the creators of Some Like It Hot, a new musical comedy based on the classic MGM film, discuss their creative process and preview highlights from the show. Set in Chicago when Prohibition had everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them? The new musical features a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.

WORKS & PROCESS AT THE GUGGENHEIM

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal studio-to-stage fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support.

Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation.

This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Gibney Center, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 10 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Second Annual Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival Set For OctoberSecond Annual Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival Set For October
September 22, 2022

Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) and Blackboard Plays have announced the festival programming for the nationally recognized 2nd Annual Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival, taking place virtually from October 20 - November 14, 2022.
ANGELS AMONG US Comes to the Yorktown Stage in Westchester County's Yorktown HeightsANGELS AMONG US Comes to the Yorktown Stage in Westchester County's Yorktown Heights
September 22, 2022

Elise Maurine Milner, up and coming New York playwright/producer is bringing her first show since the pandemic, back to the stage! 'Angels Among Us' debuted on Off Broadway in 2017 and 2018 in Manhattan and is now headed to the regional off Broadway theater, the Yorktown Stage in Westchester County's Yorktown Heights!
Photos: First Look at WEIGHTLESS Off-Broadway Premiere at WP TheaterPhotos: First Look at WEIGHTLESS Off-Broadway Premiere at WP Theater
September 21, 2022

Production photos have been released for the Off-Broadway stage premiere of The Kilbane’s soaring and dynamic indie rock musical Weightless, which is now in previews at WP Theater for a limited engagement through October 16th, 2022. See the photos here!
Lorraine Hansberry Statue 'To Sit A While' to Return to New York at Astor Place During A RAISIN IN THE SUN PerformancesLorraine Hansberry Statue 'To Sit A While' to Return to New York at Astor Place During A RAISIN IN THE SUN Performances
September 21, 2022

During A RAISIN IN THE SUN’s preview performances through Opening Night, theatergoers will be able to visit To Sit A While, a statue of Lorraine Hansberry by sculptor Alison Saar, at Astor Place.
Sierra Boggess, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 30th Season GalaSierra Boggess, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 30th Season Gala
September 21, 2022

Abingdon Theatre Company (Chad Austin, Artistic Director) has announced additional casting for their upcoming 30th Anniversary Gala on Monday, October 24 at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street). The star-studded cast will be celebrating Abingdon’s milestone 30th anniversary as ATC honors Tony Award winner David Zippel and ATC Board President DMW Greer. 