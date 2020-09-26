Theatre Rhinoceros Presents GOOD KNIGHT, BAD KNIGHT, A Free Zoom Presentation

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The stream takes place on October 1, 2020 at 8pm.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation GOOD KNIGHT, BAD KNIGHT on October 1, 2020 at 8pm.

From the Olympic Games to flying chairs to a gifted and gay forward, Bobby Knight faces challenges along the way to becoming the greatest basketball coach of all time. In 2020 he faces a new challenge.

This performance will be broadcast live from the Castro - from Spark Arts on 18th Street.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

