Theatre Now Will Honor Mindi Dickstein, Anna K. Jacobs, And Lisa Lambert At ASTONISHING! GALA 2025

Theatre Now will present its annual Astonishing! Gala on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at The Players, 16 Gramercy Park South in New York City. The evening will honor Mindi Dickstein (Little Women), Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth), and Lisa Lambert (The Drowsy Chaperone) in a celebration of Women and Nonbinary Musical Theatre Writers. The gala will also highlight members of Theatre Now’s Musical Writers Lab.

Funds raised from the event will support Theatre Now’s artistic and developmental programming for the coming year. RSVPs are available at www.tnny.org/gala2025.

Hosted by Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Six), the gala will feature performances by Claire Kwon (Maybe Happy Ending), Kyra Kennedy (Teeth), Afra Sophia Tully (Witnesses), Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and additional guest artists.

The evening will begin at 7:00 p.m. with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction, followed by a performance program, wine, and dessert. Supporters who are unable to attend may contribute by purchasing Tribute Journal ads or making donations directly to Theatre Now. For more information, email info@tnny.org.

Honorees

Mindi Dickstein is a Jonathan Larson Award-winning lyricist best known for writing the lyrics to Broadway’s Little Women. Her additional projects include Benny & Joon, Maiden Voyage, Toy Story: The Musical, and Witnesses, based on the diaries of teens who perished during the Holocaust. She is a member of the faculty at the NYU Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program.

Anna K. Jacobs is a Jonathan Larson Award-winning composer, lyricist, and book writer. With Michael R. Jackson, she composed and co-wrote the book for Teeth. Her other musicals include POP!, Anytown, Harmony, Kansas, and Witnesses. She is currently collaborating with playwright Anna Ziegler on A House Without Windows, a new musical about child prodigy author Barbara Newhall Follett.

Lisa Lambert is a Tony Award-winning composer, actress, and comedy writer best known for co-writing the music and lyrics to The Drowsy Chaperone. Her stage and screen songwriting credits include Slings & Arrows, Cole Escola: Help! I’m Stuck, Skippy’s Rangers: The Show They Never Gave, Ouch My Toe, and Big Rosemary (book by Blake Edwards).

About Theatre Now

Theatre Now is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and production of new musicals. The company produces readings, workshops, and full productions of new works, as well as the annual Sound Bites Festival of 10-Minute Musicals, a monthly cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse, and Industry Nights featuring guest artists and professionals from across the musical theatre industry.

More information about Theatre Now’s programming can be found at www.tnny.org.