Theater Mu Will Host AAPI Generations Conference

The event will take place May 19-21, 2023, at Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul.

Apr. 24, 2023  
To celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, Theater Mu's 30th anniversary season, and Asian American theater as a whole, we're bringing some of the field's luminaries to the Twin Cities in a weekend of artist talks, exhibits, our annual New Eyes play-reading festival, and more. Each event will be centered on at least one of Theater Mu's tenets of Asian American stories, art, and social justice.

"We're deeply honored at Mu to be celebrating our 30th anniversary, and we wanted to give tribute to the work of the artists and elders who established Asian American theater and paved the way for us," says Mu artistic director Lily Tung Crystal.

DATES & SCHEDULE

May 19-21, 2023, at Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul

MAY 19 (DAY 1)

6:30 p.m. | Doors Open

7-8:30 p.m. | Opening Plenary: The History of the Asian American Theater Movement, ft. David Henry Hwang, Amy Hill, and Rick Shiomi

The Opening Plenary is immediately followed by a celebratory reception

MAY 20 (DAY 2)

11:30 a.m. | Doors Open
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. | TaikoArts Midwest
1-2 p.m. | Breakout Session A

  • Wattanak Dance Troupe's Dancers and the Divine

  • AAPI Theater Designers: Looking Back, Looking Forward

2:15-3:15 p.m. | Breakout Session B

  • Minnesota's Asian American Renaissance

  • Yin, Yang, and Dismantling the Gender Binary

3:45-5 p.m. | Breakout Session C

  • Between the Water and the Cloud

  • Writing, Directing, and Casting Inside and Outside the AAPI Diaspora

5:30-7:30 p.m. | Dinner Break

7:30-9 p.m. | New Eyes Festival Reading No. 1, AAPI Trailblazers: Six Plays that Changed Our Lives

MAY 21 (DAY 3)

11:30 a.m. | Doors Open

noon-1:15 p.m. | New Eyes Festival Reading No. 2, Holy Shitake: A Wok Star Is Born

1:30-4 p.m. | New Eyes Festival Reading No. 3, House of Joy

4:15-5:30 p.m. | Closing Plenary with More Than a Single Story: Asian American Women Artistic Leaders

LOCATION

Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul (408 Saint Peter Street, Saint Paul, MN 55102). While other addresses may pop up for Park Square, this is the one that will lead you to the doors that will be open during the conference weekend.

Ramp and street parking are available nearby, and public transportation stops are nearby from both the Metro Green Line (Central Station, 2.5 blocks away) and Metro Transit buses (routes 21, 51, 63, 65, 69, 70, 94, 191, 265, 275, 294, 353, 361, 364, and 54D). More information can be found on Park Square's Getting Here page.




