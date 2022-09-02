The Players Theatre Announces 2022/23 Season Featuring FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More

Set sail with Victory Theatrical's new main stage season at The Players Theatre in the West Village. Just a few minutes from Washington Square Park, on storied MacDougal Street, the company invites audiences to go along on adventures with original musical versions of Frankenstein, A Christmas Carol and The Little Mermaid.

With a rotating repertory of classic tales retold in the vision of playwright and lyricist Brenda Bell and composer Michael Sgouros, Victory's companies, Literally Alive Family Theatre and Be Bold! Productions continue to enhance these beloved tales for audiences new and returning.

In homage to the authors, Sgouros and Bell have brought to life the heart and soul of these often misunderstood stories straight from the pages. Production teams (including lighting designer Jessica Choi, costume designer Courtney Hansen and scenic designer Elizabeth Chaney) maximize this gem of a 1950s Off-Broadway space and transport audiences to lands near and far - and of the mind.

A feature of the season is Eric Fletcher, an actor who has been performing with the companies for over a decade and made a name for himself playing not only dynamic leading male roles but also fantastical antagonist women while dressed in elaborate drag.

Frankenstein the Musical

Monsters are not born.

They're created.

Just in time for autumn and the Halloween season, Frankenstein the Musical kicks off the 2022 season, running from September 30 to November 6. Paired with a stroll through the neighborhood's historic homes - some of the oldest in New York City - the spirit of a haunted mind is just what the doctor ordered. Delving into the darker, more gothic aspects of Mary Shelley's novel, Sgouros and Bell use music and prose to enter the mind of the mad Victor Frankenstein to better understand his obsession, which ultimately leads to destruction.

Love in its many forms emerges from unlikely circumstances and the dark surrounds of this psychological thriller.

First science fiction novel... which was also written by a woman!

A Christmas Carol

A tradition in its 14th year, this favorite story of Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation is a perfect way to ring in the winter holiday season. Original music by Michael Sgouros and lyrics by Brenda Bell make this an adaptation you've never seen before. The live orchestra and heartfelt performances by a cast of all ages will warm the hearts of our audiences.

Charles Dickens' beautiful language has been adapted for the stage by Brenda Bell, maintaining the prose the world has come to love.

The Little Mermaid

DIVE into adventure this Spring with Coral and her sisters as they adventure beyond the ocean. This original musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen tale is the perfect way to introduce young audiences to live theatre.

Our little mermaid, Coral, desires to become a mortal so she can marry her young prince; but as with all dreams, there are sacrifices. The little mermaid soon learns that getting her wish means making hard choices. She also learns how much she is willing to give up for someone she loves.

Join in on the fun with a pre-show family experience, coloring pages and music from the show!

No telling of "The Little Mermaid" would be complete without the evil Fish Witch (played by Literally Alive favorite - Eric Fletcher) the "Diva of the Deep" in her Gaga-style, heart-thumping number "Misunderstood, she reveals the truth about herself to the audience while bringing the house down.

Parents, grandparents and caretakers will easily identify with the trials Coral's Grandmum endures while raising her three mermaid princesses. She tries to offer valuable advice in "Pearls of Wisdom" and reflects on the laughter and tears of raising children in "Loving and Letting go".

Literally Alive is an award winning NYC-based children's theatre company. They proudly and enthusiastically produce original musicals based on classic children's literature, which come to life onstage.

Literally Alive seeks to ignite children's imagination and instill a love of reading by bringing literature to life. Our approach uses theatre, dance, music, art, and puppetry to explore a work of literature for young minds. Literally Alive encourages children to become expressive, open-minded, creative and to see the arts as a central part of life.