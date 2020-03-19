The NYC Premiere of WHISPER HOUSE at 59E59 Theaters Has Been Postponed

Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, 59E59 Theaters and The Civilians will postpone the upcoming NYC premiere of Whisper House. The production was rescheduled to begin performances on April 1, after the pandemic shuttered 59E59 Theaters on March 12, the day previews were to begin.



59E59 and The Civilians are working to schedule a future run of the production.



The 59E59 Theaters Box Office will be in touch with ticket holders directly regarding refunds. In lieu of a refund, 59E59 encourages patrons who can afford it to donate the value of their tickets to The Civilians to help offset the financial losses incurred due to the pandemic.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You