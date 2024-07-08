THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Will Offer $36 Tickets For Shark Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration typically advise on water safety and rarely comment on hit shows in New York - and this year is no exception. However, The Play That Goes Wrong will once again honor SHARK WEEK for the third year in a row with $36 tickets at any performance from July 8-13, exclusively at the New World Stages Box Office (340 W 50th Street) when you mention Shark Week. Patrons who attend a Shark Week performance will also be treated to in-theatre photo-ops and surprise and delight goodies.

Offer valid at the box office for performances 7/7/24 through 7/13/24 only. Tickets may only be purchased day of; no advance ticket sales. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases. All sales are final—no refunds or exchanges. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

The Play That Goes Wrong recently celebrated seven years in New York, and five years playing off-Broadway at New World Stages.

The Play That Goes Wrong currently features Brent Bateman as Robert, Trevor Braun as Dennis, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Anthony Chatmon II as Trevor, Matt Harrington as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, and Maggie Weston as Sandra. The cast also includes Damien Brett, Caroline Chu, Laura D’Andre and Sid Solomon.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages – Stage 4 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The ‘Cornley University Drama Society’ who are attempting to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on March 9, 2017, officially opened on April 2, 2017, and concluded its run on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at The Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong recently celebrated 9 years in London’s West End at the Duchess Theatre. The show’s success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name “Mischief” and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over 3.5 million people around the world, with productions in over 49 countries on all continents except Antarctica (where producers fear a frosty reception).

Mischief’s other stage successes include Peter Pan Goes Wrong which played in Los Angeles after a hit run on Broadway and is on a UK Tour with a limited West End Christmas engagement, Magic Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Mischief Movie Night, and most recently the sell-out UK Tour and West End hit Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle. Their ‘Royal Television Society’ award-winning BBC series The Goes Wrong Show can currently be watched on Broadway HD.

