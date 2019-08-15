THE IMBIBLE: CHRISTMAS CAROL COCKTAILS Returns On November 22

As THE IMBIBLE: A SPIRITED HISTORY OF DRINKING enters its sixth smash year as one of the 100 longest-running Off-Broadway shows of all time with over 1,000 performances, its producers have announced the return for the fifth season of THE IMBIBLE: CHRISTMAS CAROL COCKTAILS!

This holiday musical has become an annual tradition for theater audiences seeking a smart, funny, and festive evening out for adults during the holiday season.

The show delves deeply into the history and science behind our favorite winter beverages - three of which are served during the performance! Join this unique company of performers, equally versed in education and entertainment, for an evening of cocktails, comedy, and a cappella holiday carols offered up with the kind of vibrancy that only THE IMBIBLE can deliver. Tickets are $89 for Orchestra Seating including three rum drinks, or $105 for Premium On-Stage Seating, and can be purchased by calling 866-811-4111 or visiting Imbible.NYC.

This is New York's holiday show for grownups, and it instantly became a tradition with our audiences! It's the morning after Scrooge's spectral visits, and our hero is determined to celebrate Christmas by throwing a party "just like old Fezziwig!" However, he realizes he has no idea how to go about the thing, and the libations prove particularly puzzling. Summoning Marley back for some additional help, they depart on another trip through time and space, this time with a cappella accompaniment of your favorite holiday carols, to mix cocktails past, present, and future under the expert tutelage of three Christmas Spirits.

The cast of THE IMBIBLE: CHRISTMAS CAROL COCKTAILS features new and veteran members of THE IMBIBLE company, with book by Anthony Caporale, a cappella vocal arrangements of traditional holiday carols by Josh Ehrlich, and holiday drinks created by Anthony Caporale. Directed by Anthony Caporale and Nicole DiMattei.

Producer and creator Anthony Caporale is an award-winning pioneer in the beverage world, internationally known for being the first to bring mixology to both YouTube, with his seminal web video series Art of the Drink TV, and then to the New York stage in THE IMBIBLE series. He is the founder and Artistic Director of Broadway Theatre Studio, as well as the Director of Beverage Research at New York's award-winning Institute of Culinary Education. Anthony has appeared in over 600 performances of A SPIRITED HISTORY OF DRINKING, wrote and directed the three other IMBIBLE shows, and regularly appears on national TV programs like The Chew, The Dr. Oz Show, and FOX Money. He received a dual BSE in Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science from Duke University, where he also studied vocal performance. Anthony has served as the National Brand Ambassador for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur, the Cocktail Ambassador for Truvia Natural Sweetener, the Managing Editor of Chilled Magazine, and the host of Spoon University's Mixology 101 video series. He is also the creator and host of the Taste Award-winning series Broadway Bartender on Broadway World, featuring interviews with actors, producers, and personalities from New York's Theatre District to give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to live, work, and play on Broadway!

Performances of CHRISTMAS CAROL COCKTAILS are 8PM Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 5PM and 8PM Saturdays.

The Producers Club Theaters are located at 358 West 44th Street. Imbible.NYC





