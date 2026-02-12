THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS Reveals Final production Team

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The creative ensemble behind Michael Shaw Fisher's The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits is now complete as the play prepares for its limited New York run at SoHo Playhouse this March. Running March 2–28 as part of the SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series, the production arrives with momentum following critical acclaim at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and a successful Off-Broadway bow earlier this year.

Award-winning playwright Michael Shaw Fisher returns to the director's chair for this sharply observed dark comedy about two couples whose dinner conversation detonates into an unexpected—and unsettling—21st-century class war. At once intimate and explosive, the play interrogates power, privilege, and desire with biting humor and emotional precision.

Joining Fisher is a producing team poised to make a meaningful impact on the New York theater landscape. Emma Hunton rounds out the production team, joining producers Alli Miller, Mia Criss, Mark Giberson, and Jason Goodman, who also continues his role as co-producer and assistant director, ensuring continuity and deep collaboration throughout rehearsal and performance.

Together, this group represents a bold, hands-on approach to independent theater-making—artists and producers committed to work that is daring, contemporary, and unafraid of discomfort. Their collective vision champions plays that spark conversation, invite risk, and meet audiences where cultural tensions are most alive. With backgrounds spanning performance, development, and production, the team brings both creative rigor and strategic clarity to the New York stage.

As The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits makes its SoHo Playhouse run, this producing ensemble signals a larger intention: to champion provocative new work, support fearless storytelling, and carve out space in New York City for theater that feels urgent, funny, and deeply human.

The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits runs at SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York, NY 10013, with performances from March 2–28.