TEATRO FEST NYC 2025 Unveils April Event Schedule

Join in for the final month of events, culminating in the spectacular Grand Finale on April 30!
Teatro Fest NYC 2025 will continue this April with a month-long celebration of culture and creativity, uniting New York's top Latinx/Latine theater companies.
64 East 4th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY
Apr 3 - 20
Sat 7 PM - Sun 3 PM
Written by Itziar Pascual
Directed by Antigona Gonzalez
La Niña y la Ballena at IATI Theater is a magical journey where a young girl forms an unexpected bond with a whale, blending heartwarming storytelling, vibrant visuals, and themes of courage, connection, and discovery. A tale that inspires wonder in audiences of all ages!
The Clemente Center 107 Suffolk ST (2nd Fl), New York, NY
April 10 | 7 PM
Candela Flamenco Ensemble offers a raw, contemporary Flamenco experience, blending song, dance, and guitar. Rooted in tradition but influenced by New York City, their performance in the East Village captures the spirit of improvisation and spontaneity. Featuring Barbara Martinez (vocals), Jackson Scott (guitar), and Cristina Candela (dance), the ensemble creates an authentic, emotionally charged experience, alive in the moment.
April 25 | 8 PM
"Me estoy quedando calva" is a monologue that reveals the soul of Cris, a woman who views baldness as a symbol of the losses society has imposed on her. Reflecting on her childhood and a life shaped by violence, inequality, and oppression, she confronts the invisible battles women face daily. The monologue offers no easy answers, only the bitter acceptance of loss, ending with the question, "And you, are you also losing some hair?"-challenging us to face our own pain and losses.
138 E 27th St, New York, NY
April 5 - 6
Sat 8 PM | Sun 3 PM
Written by Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo
Directed by Rafa Sánchez
"La Llamada" is a musical comedy about faith, friendship, first love, and the search for identity, all with a touch of Whitney Houston and electro-Latin energy. Get ready for a dynamic show with original songs and a live band!
April 12 - 25
Fri 7 PM | Sat 8 PM | Sun 3 PM
Written by René Marqués
Directed by José Zayas
Hortensia, Emilia, and Inés are three sisters who have endured not only the loss of their closest relatives but also their family heritage. They live in poverty in the only house they have left on Calle del Cristo and fear losing their home. Tragedies abound in their lives, with time serving as both the hero and villain of their story.
April 19 | 8 PM
Written by Fernando Schmidt & Christian Ibarzábal
Directed by Leyma López
Gloria and Lucía are caretakers of Radojka. They're in a dire situation upon discovering the octogenarian's passing. This unexpected news transforms their lives, leading them to do the impossible to "keep her" alive. A contemporary comedy with all the elements to make you laugh and ponder... What would you do to keep your job?
April 11 - 27
Fri 7 PM | Sat 8 PM | Sun 3 PM
Written & Directed by Marco Antonio Rodríguez
A tale of perseverance in the name of love, "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" follows Oscar, a New Jersey native attending his first semester of college at Rutgers with his rebellious sister.
The Clemente Center 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY
April 5 - 26 | Sat 3 PM
Written and Directed by Manuel A. Morán
This inspiring production follows the story of César Chávez, a leader who fought for the rights of migrant workers. Through engaging storytelling, music, and visuals, young audiences will learn about activism, justice, and the power of community.
Apr 11 - Jun 13 | Fri 8 PM
Artistic Director Manuel A. Morán
This year's showcase features five visionary directors: Gara Roda (Spain), George Riverón (Cuba), Martín Chamorro (Argentina), and Askel Tang (Argentina). Each director presents a short play (30-40 minutes) spanning genres from musical theater to drama and comedy.
41-17 Greenpoint Ave, Sunnyside NY
Apr 4 - 13
Fri & Sat 8 PM | Sun 4 PM
Created & Choreographed by Sol Koeraus
Staged by Yloy Ybarra, Artistic Director of DANZA ESPAÑA
Music & Dance
