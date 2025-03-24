TEATRO FEST NYC 2025 Unveils April Event Schedule

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Fest NYC 2025 will continue this April with a month-long celebration of culture and creativity, uniting New York's top Latinx/Latine theater companies.

Join in for the final month of events, culminating in the spectacular Grand Finale on April 30!

IATI THEATER

64 East 4th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY

LA NIÑA Y LA BALLENA

Apr 3 - 20

Sat 7 PM - Sun 3 PM

Written by Itziar Pascual

Directed by Antigona Gonzalez

La Niña y la Ballena at IATI Theater is a magical journey where a young girl forms an unexpected bond with a whale, blending heartwarming storytelling, vibrant visuals, and themes of courage, connection, and discovery. A tale that inspires wonder in audiences of all ages!

Details & Tickets

LATEA THEATRE

The Clemente Center 107 Suffolk ST (2nd Fl), New York, NY

TABLAO. CANDELA FLAMENCO ENSEMBLE

April 10 | 7 PM

Candela Flamenco Ensemble offers a raw, contemporary Flamenco experience, blending song, dance, and guitar. Rooted in tradition but influenced by New York City, their performance in the East Village captures the spirit of improvisation and spontaneity. Featuring Barbara Martinez (vocals), Jackson Scott (guitar), and Cristina Candela (dance), the ensemble creates an authentic, emotionally charged experience, alive in the moment.

Details & Tickets

ME ESTOY QUEDANDO CALVA

April 25 | 8 PM

"Me estoy quedando calva" is a monologue that reveals the soul of Cris, a woman who views baldness as a symbol of the losses society has imposed on her. Reflecting on her childhood and a life shaped by violence, inequality, and oppression, she confronts the invisible battles women face daily. The monologue offers no easy answers, only the bitter acceptance of loss, ending with the question, "And you, are you also losing some hair?"-challenging us to face our own pain and losses.

Details & Tickets

REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL

138 E 27th St, New York, NY

LA LLAMADA

April 5 - 6

Sat 8 PM | Sun 3 PM

Written by Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo

Directed by Rafa Sánchez

"La Llamada" is a musical comedy about faith, friendship, first love, and the search for identity, all with a touch of Whitney Houston and electro-Latin energy. Get ready for a dynamic show with original songs and a live band!

Details & Tickets

LOS SOLES TRUNCOS

April 12 - 25

Fri 7 PM | Sat 8 PM | Sun 3 PM

Written by René Marqués

Directed by José Zayas

Hortensia, Emilia, and Inés are three sisters who have endured not only the loss of their closest relatives but also their family heritage. They live in poverty in the only house they have left on Calle del Cristo and fear losing their home. Tragedies abound in their lives, with time serving as both the hero and villain of their story.

Details & Tickets

RADOJKA

April 19 | 8 PM

Written by Fernando Schmidt & Christian Ibarzábal

Directed by Leyma López

Gloria and Lucía are caretakers of Radojka. They're in a dire situation upon discovering the octogenarian's passing. This unexpected news transforms their lives, leading them to do the impossible to "keep her" alive. A contemporary comedy with all the elements to make you laugh and ponder... What would you do to keep your job?

Details & Tickets

LA BREVE Y MARAVILLOSA VIDA DE OSCAR WAO

April 11 - 27

Fri 7 PM | Sat 8 PM | Sun 3 PM

Written & Directed by Marco Antonio Rodríguez

A tale of perseverance in the name of love, "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" follows Oscar, a New Jersey native attending his first semester of college at Rutgers with his rebellious sister.

Details & Tickets

TEATRO SEA

The Clemente Center 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY

CÉSAR CHÁVEZ AND THE MIGRANTS

April 5 - 26 | Sat 3 PM

Written and Directed by Manuel A. Morán

This inspiring production follows the story of César Chávez, a leader who fought for the rights of migrant workers. Through engaging storytelling, music, and visuals, young audiences will learn about activism, justice, and the power of community.

Details & Tickets

16TH SEASON OF MICROTHEATER NY - DIRECTOR'S SHOWCASE

Apr 11 - Jun 13 | Fri 8 PM

Artistic Director Manuel A. Morán

This year's showcase features five visionary directors: Gara Roda (Spain), George Riverón (Cuba), Martín Chamorro (Argentina), and Askel Tang (Argentina). Each director presents a short play (30-40 minutes) spanning genres from musical theater to drama and comedy.

Details & Tickets

THALIA SPANISH THEATRE

41-17 Greenpoint Ave, Sunnyside NY

FUERZA FLAMENCA: "BEYOND THE SURFACE - THE STRENGTH WITHIN"

Apr 4 - 13

Fri & Sat 8 PM | Sun 4 PM

Created & Choreographed by Sol Koeraus

Staged by Yloy Ybarra, Artistic Director of DANZA ESPAÑA

Music & Dance

Details & Tickets

For tickets, event details, and the full lineup, visit latinotheatersny.com.

