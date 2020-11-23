TCG Books Publishes STRAIGHT WHITE MEN / UNTITLED FEMINIST SHOW By Young Jean Lee

Theatre Communications Group announces the publication of Straight White Men / Untitled Feminist Show by Young Jean Lee.

The version of Straight White Men included in this volume opened at Second Stage Theater in New York in the summer of 2018. Untitled Feminist Show premiered at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis in the winter of 2012, followed by a remounting of the show at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York City.

Young Jean Lee, with Straight White Men, became the first Asian-American woman to have her play produced on Broadway. She has directed her work in more than thirty cities around the world, and is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, two OBIE Awards, a Prize in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and a PEN Literary Award.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You