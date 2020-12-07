Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TCG Books Publishes GLORIA By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

The play received its world premiere at the Vineyard Theatre in New York in the summer of 2015.

Dec. 7, 2020  

Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of Gloria by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. The play received its world premiere at the Vineyard Theatre in New York in the summer of 2015.

An ambitious group of editorial assistants at a prestigious Manhattan-based literary magazine are each chasing the same dream: a life as a successful writer-and to get out of their cubicles before they turn thirty. When a regular day at the office suddenly becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell the career-making story are higher than ever.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a Brooklyn-based writer and award-winning theater artist. His other plays include Girls, Everybody, War, Appropriate, An Octoroon, and Neighbors. He teaches at The University of Texas at Austin.


