TCG Books Publishes GLORIA By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of Gloria by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. The play received its world premiere at the Vineyard Theatre in New York in the summer of 2015.

An ambitious group of editorial assistants at a prestigious Manhattan-based literary magazine are each chasing the same dream: a life as a successful writer-and to get out of their cubicles before they turn thirty. When a regular day at the office suddenly becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell the career-making story are higher than ever.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a Brooklyn-based writer and award-winning theater artist. His other plays include Girls, Everybody, War, Appropriate, An Octoroon, and Neighbors. He teaches at The University of Texas at Austin.

