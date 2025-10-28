TARTUFFE Starring Matthew Broderick and More Extends for Two Additional Weeks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Theatre Workshop's world premiere of a new version of Molière’s classic comedy Tartuffe by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Lucas Hnath will run for an additional two weeks.

Choreographed by NYTW Usual Suspect and two-time Obie Award winner Raja Feather Kelly and directed Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sarah Benson, Tartuffe will begin performances at New York Theatre Workshop on November 28, 2025, with opening night set for December 16. Previously set to close January 11, Tartuffe will now run through January 24, 2026.

Tartuffe is in our house. We’ve got to get him out. Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath and Obie Award winner Sarah Benson conspire to bring us a razor-sharp reinvention of Molière’s iconoclastic comedy in a mad-dash production full of ferocious wit, outrageous design, and downright buffoonery. Choreography is by three-time Princess Grace Award winner Raja Feather Kelly.

The cast of Tartuffe will include Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick as Tartuffe, Emmy Award winner David Cross as Orgon, Obie Award winner Emily Davis as Mariane, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio as Mme Pernelle, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray as Elmire, Obie Award winner Ryan J. Haddad as Damis, Tony Award winner Francis Jue as Cleante, Tony Award winner Lisa Kron as Dorine, and Emmy Award nominee Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Valére.

Joining the previously announced cast will be understudies Holiday (The Great Privation) for Valere/Damis/Cleante, Ean Sheehy (oh, Honey) for Tartuffe/Orgon, Courter Simmons (Waitress) for Dorine/Mme Pernelle, and Evelyn Spahr (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire) for Elmire/Marianne.