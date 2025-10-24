 tracker
﻿'TANGO IN THE ROCKIES and THE RUBBER BAND COMPANY to Premiere At The ATA

Performances will take place on November 5-16 -- Wednesday - Saturday at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday at 3:00 pm.

By: Oct. 24, 2025
The American Theatre of Actors will present Two to Tango: A Night of Two Premieres﻿ -- ﻿"Tango in the Rockies" and "The Rubber Band Company" - two plays tackling corporate demons.

Tango in the Rockies

Written & Directed by James Jennings

An elderly couple may have to forfeit their home. A play that deal with legal issues, ethics and harassment. Featured in the cast: Thomas Crouch, Ginger Kipps, and Josh Bartosch

The Rubber Band Company

Written & Directed by Meny Beriro

Ann is determined to revolutionize the rubber band industry and move up the ladder at all cost. In order to do this, she has to battle the old boy network. Featured in the cast: Ken Coughlin, Stephanie Andujar, Thomas DiCostanzo, and Mike Longo



