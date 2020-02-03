Swedish Hip-Hop Star and Author Jason 'Timbuktu' Diakite Will Premiere Autobiographical Theater Piece A DROP OF MIDNIGHT at Harlem Stage

Join Harlem Stage commissioned WaterWorks artist Jason 'Timbuktu' Diakité for a full week of performances as he debuts his autobiographical theater project, A Drop of Midnight. A Drop of Midnight is directed by Farnaz Arbabi, production dramaturgy by Jonathan McCrory, composed by Erik Hjärpe, and features live band, The Rakiem Walker Project.

Jason 'Timbuktu' Diakité is one of Sweden's biggest hip-hop artists and a best-selling author. In his family biography, A Drop of Midnight, he takes us on a journey from the deep south and slave plantations by way of Harlem to a small Swedish town. Through storytelling and live music, the play explores identity, ancestry, migration, and bigotry.

"For me to be able to perform A Drop of Midnight in Harlem is a kind of homecoming. Telling the story of my family, here, in their hometown will be the conclusion not only of four years of work but of a lifetime of looking for my sense of belonging, here, in Harlem," said Jason Timbuktu Diakité.

A Drop of Midnight is supported by the American- Scandinavian Foundation

Jason "Timbuktu" Diakité is Sweden's most well-known and respected hip-hop artist. He released his first music in 1996 and has since released eight solo albums and numerous singles of which the vast majority have reached Gold or Platinum status. His accolades also include eight Swedish Grammy awards, and four P3 Guld (Swedish radio) awards. Timbuktu has hosted several shows on national Swedish radio, received a Nordic language award and performed for audiences all over the world, from various corners of Africa to Svalbard, from the legendary Apollo in NYC to the Roxy in LA, at the Polar Music Prize and at the Nobel Peace Prize. Together with the organization Plan, he also built a studio (Studio Timbuktu) in Senegal, to give kids the opportunity to make music. In 2016 Jason released the acclaimed book "A Drop of Midnight," later developed into a captivating stage performance. An English version of A Drop of Midnight, A Memoiris scheduled for release on March 1, 2020; available through Amazon Crossing.

Box Office Location: Harlem Stage Gatehouse (150 Convent Avenue at West 135th Street, Manhattan).

Box Office Hours: Regular box office hours are 10AM-3PM Monday through Friday, except on performance days when the box office remains open until one hour after the start of the performance.

By Phone: 212.281.9240 ext. 19

Online:www.HarlemStage.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You