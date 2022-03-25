Story Pirates to Celebrate April Fool's Day With Bash

Every year, April Fool's Day means the same thing: Peter gets blamed for pulling pranks on his fellow Story Pirates. But, Peter is sure that these pranks are really being pulled by a mysterious someone called "The April Fool." So, this year, Peter plans to fool the April Fool.

Kids everywhere are invited to join Story Pirates on April 1st as Lee, Peter, Eric, and Baby with a Mustache, along with help from creators at home, work together to help Peter pull off the greatest April Fool's prank of all time.

Families may sign up for the Three-Day Creator Camp (which includes a pass to the April 1 party). Kids will help Peter plan his big prank with weird experiments, unexpected confetti, and wacky antics of all kinds. Details and advance registration is available at: https://www.hisawyer.com/story-pirates/schedules/activity-set/328943

Purchasers of the Three-Day Creator Camp will also have the option to add on an Undercover Fool Pool clubhouse registration to join a smaller Zoom session with Story Pirates teaching artists and no more than 15 other kids to work on projects that will make their way on screen at the party.

Those not going to Camp can simply join the April Fool's Bash at 3 pm ET on Friday, April 1. Tickets are $10, and partygoers must RSVP to obtain the Zoom link here: https://www.storypirates.com/april-fools/njv972r7s2npm49d1m2r1pxibqxjvs

Space is limited. Registration is required to join the camp and party.

Story Pirates are hosting other Creator Club Camps in April. The weekly themes are "Monster Camp," "Film Camp," and "Mystery Camp." Details and registration are available at: https://www.storypirates.com/camp

The Story Pirates Podcast has been streamed more than 50 million times since its launch in 2019, was named the 2022 Best Podcast for Kids & Family by iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The hilarious and literacy-inspiring Story Pirates Changemakers program, "SPTV" - which airs on public television in New York City, Los Angeles, and throughout Michigan - just won a Silver Anthem Award, which celebrates purpose and mission-driven work.

