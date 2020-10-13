Storm Lever To Moderate THE POWER OF THE WOMXN'S VOTE Panel, Hosted By The Hysterical Womxn's Society

The discussion takes place October 14 at 7pm.

Election day is only a few weeks away, and women equal approximately 53% of the electorate. Tomorrow night, The Hysterical Womxn's Society will host a virtual discussion all about the power and nuance behind this majority's vote and the urgent need for womxn to exercise their powerful voice.

Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Fly) will moderate an educational and in-depth discussion with panelists Halie Soifer (Executive Director of Jewish Democratic Council of America and former National Security Advisor to Senator Kamala Harris), Kwajelyn Jackson (Executive Director of the Feminist Women's Health Center) and Joanne Grady-Huskey (Co-Founder and VP of iLive2Lead Young Women's Leadership Program).

This event is presented in partnership with Broadway for Biden, Swing from Home, Producing Blue, and the Jewish Democractic Council of America, along with leaders in the Broadway community, including Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Shoshana Bean, Jenn Colella, Grey Henson, Erika Henningsen, Caitlin Kinnunen, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Kara Lindsay, Dana Steingold, Alysha Umphress, and Michelle Veintimilla.

The discussion will begin at 7pm EST. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Register at https://hystericalwomxnssociety.org/events/vote.

The Hysterical Womxn's Society is a collective of womxn and allies promoting equity through intentional and informed dialogue on human rights issues. The Society provides a platform for conversation and inspiration through content, events, and partnerships with the goal of inciting change and action. For more information, follow on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and visit https://www.hystericalwomensociety.org/.

