Steppenwolf Theatre Company to Preview WINDFALL by Tarell Alvin McCraney in NYC

Works & Process will present Steppenwolf Theatre Company for a preview performance of Windfall by Tarell Alvin McCraney, set for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $25.

Go behind the scenes of Windfall, a new work written by Academy Award-winning Steppenwolf ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney. Premiering in Chicago in April during Steppenwolf's 50th Anniversary Season, this evening offers a first look at excerpts from this dynamic new play, along with insights into McCraney's creative process.

Windfall is a story about money. Don't let them fool you otherwise. When a father loses his child in a clash with the local police, he is visited by three strangers who advise him to take the city's cash settlement, relocate and forget his grief--or else stay and remain impoverished, surrounded by memories of the world his child fought so hard to protect. McCraney's new work explores how grief, justice, sexuality, gender, history, and even pride become secondary concerns in the wake of currency.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is the nation's premier Ensemble Theater with 49 members who are among the top actors, playwrights and directors in the field. Thrilling, powerful, groundbreaking productions have made this theatre legendary. From the 1980 phenomenon of Balm in Gilead, to The Grapes of Wrath, August: Osage County, Downstate, The Brother/Sister Plays, and now, the 2025 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Purpose, Steppenwolf Theatre has had a long-running and undeniable impact on American Theater and Chicago's cultural landscape. Founded in 1976, Steppenwolf started as a group of teens performing in the basement of a church. Today, the company's artistic force remains rooted in the original vision of its founders: an artist-driven theatre, whose vitality is defined by its appetite for bold and innovative work. Every aspect of Steppenwolf is rooted in its Ensemble ethos, from the intergenerational artistic programming to the multi-genre performance series LookOut, to the nationally recognized work of Steppenwolf Education and Engagement which serves nearly 15,000 teens annually. While grounded in the Chicago community, more than 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. Steppenwolf also holds accolades that include the National Medal of Arts, 14 Tony Awards, two Pulitzer Prize-winning commissions and more. Led by Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis, Executive Director Brooke Flanagan and Board of Trustees Chair Keating Crown - Steppenwolf continually redefines the boundaries of live theater and pushes the limits of acting and performance.