Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stag & Lion To Present KING LEAR This Month

Said to be William Shakespeare's greatest tragedy, KING LEAR is the age-old tale of a generational power struggle in a kingdom falling apart under the weight of one royal

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

Stag & Lion To Present KING LEAR This Month

Said to be William Shakespeare's greatest tragedy, KING LEAR is the age-old tale of a generational power struggle in a kingdom falling apart under the weight of one royal family. A story as much about politics and power as it is about old age and family, it resonates in the times we live in, or as LEAR calls it, this "great stage of fools."

Starring Joshua Koehn as Lear, Chelsea LeSage as Goneril, Cynthia Johnson as Regan, Izzy Ochoki as Cordelia, John Lichtwalt as Edgar, Dylan Lesch as Edmund and Linus Gelber as Gloucester, the show is directed by Claire Tyers, Assistant Directed by Bryan Raiton, Associate Produced by Nick Kennedy, with stage combat by Jim Grant. The cast also features Daniel Coelho, Charles Lear, Nicholas de Phares, Gavin Whelan, Brian Mendoza, Devin Romero, Nickolaus Sewers, Charlie MacAndrew, Don McManus, Dylan Gottlieb, Travis Martin and Nicolas Cristino.

STAG & Lion Theatre Company invites you to the Trinity Theatre (422 W 57th St in Manhattan) to come hear their KING LEAR as a Gothic Fairytale of madness blind to love, told through generations. Performances begin September 29th and run Thursday-Saturday at 7pm until October 15th with 3pm matinees on Sunday October 2nd and 9th. The creek of the wooden stage, the glow of the amber lights, and words spoken for 400 years, will take you back to a time of theatre rarely seen in NYC.

For tickets and more information, go to stagandliontheatre.com


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of OUR MAN IN SANTIAGOPhotos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of OUR MAN IN SANTIAGO
September 12, 2022

Tickets are now on sale for the New York City off-Broadway premiere of Our Man in Santiago, a wickedly smart, critically acclaimed comic spy thriller by two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award-winner Mark Wilding. Check out photos here!
CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Returns to NYC This Week With Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci, Ralph Macchio, and MoreCELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Returns to NYC This Week With Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci, Ralph Macchio, and More
September 12, 2022

Celebrity Autobiography, the international hit comedy Broadway sensation and winner of the Drama Desk Award will return to NYC  Sunday,  September 18th at 7:30pm at the show’s original home, The Triad.
VIDEO: Exclusive Look at LOS OTROS Starring Luba Mason and Caesar SamayoaVIDEO: Exclusive Look at LOS OTROS Starring Luba Mason and Caesar Samayoa
September 10, 2022

The New York premiere production of Los Otros, a musical in one act with book & lyrics by Tony Award nominee Ellen Fitzhugh (Grind, Paradise Found) and music by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Giant) is currently playing at A.R.T./New York Theatres. Watch this video for an exclusive look at the production!
Kelli O'Hara, Deborah S. Craig & More to Celebrate the Late Broadway Legend Mary Rodgers at Symphony SpaceKelli O'Hara, Deborah S. Craig & More to Celebrate the Late Broadway Legend Mary Rodgers at Symphony Space
September 9, 2022

Symphony Space will present an evening exploring late Broadway legend Mary Rodgers and her just-published memoir Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers on September 18. 
West 56th Street Between 6th & 7th Avenues to be Renamed 'Wynn Handman Way'West 56th Street Between 6th & 7th Avenues to be Renamed 'Wynn Handman Way'
September 9, 2022

City Councilman Keith Powers, former Mayor Bill DeBlasio, former acting students of Wynn Handman and maybe a star or two will gather Monday, September 12 at 11:00 AM on the southeast corner of 7th Avenue and 56th Street for the naming of West 56th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues as Wynn Handman Way.