Stag & Lion To Present KING LEAR This Month

Said to be William Shakespeare's greatest tragedy, KING LEAR is the age-old tale of a generational power struggle in a kingdom falling apart under the weight of one royal family. A story as much about politics and power as it is about old age and family, it resonates in the times we live in, or as LEAR calls it, this "great stage of fools."

Starring Joshua Koehn as Lear, Chelsea LeSage as Goneril, Cynthia Johnson as Regan, Izzy Ochoki as Cordelia, John Lichtwalt as Edgar, Dylan Lesch as Edmund and Linus Gelber as Gloucester, the show is directed by Claire Tyers, Assistant Directed by Bryan Raiton, Associate Produced by Nick Kennedy, with stage combat by Jim Grant. The cast also features Daniel Coelho, Charles Lear, Nicholas de Phares, Gavin Whelan, Brian Mendoza, Devin Romero, Nickolaus Sewers, Charlie MacAndrew, Don McManus, Dylan Gottlieb, Travis Martin and Nicolas Cristino.

STAG & Lion Theatre Company invites you to the Trinity Theatre (422 W 57th St in Manhattan) to come hear their KING LEAR as a Gothic Fairytale of madness blind to love, told through generations. Performances begin September 29th and run Thursday-Saturday at 7pm until October 15th with 3pm matinees on Sunday October 2nd and 9th. The creek of the wooden stage, the glow of the amber lights, and words spoken for 400 years, will take you back to a time of theatre rarely seen in NYC.

For tickets and more information, go to stagandliontheatre.com