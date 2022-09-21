Sierra Boggess, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 30th Season Gala

Abingdon Theatre Company (Chad Austin, Artistic Director) has announced additional casting for their upcoming 30th Anniversary Gala on Monday, October 24 at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street). The star-studded cast will be celebrating Abingdon's milestone 30th anniversary as ATC honors Tony Award winner David Zippel and ATC Board President DMW Greer.

Joining the all-star cast are Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Felicia Curry (Queens Girl in the World), and Alyssa Wray ("American Idol"). They join the previously announced Nick Adams (Hulu's "Fire Island"), Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (1776), Claybourne Elder (Company), Eden Espinosa (Lempicka), Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Olivier Award winner Ruthie Henshall (Passion), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder), and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show). The concert will feature choreography by Deidre Goodwin, musical direction by Nick Wilders, and direction by Chad Austin.

"For 30 years Abingdon Theatre Company has succeeded in its mission as a champion for artists creating new works, which is the life blood of theater," said Zippel. "Abingdon has created opportunities for countless emerging and established writers, actors, directors and designers. I could not be more touched to be an honoree at their 30th Anniversary Gala and to have my lyrics performed by so many extraordinary performers."

Abingdon Theatre Company's 30th Anniversary Gala will begin at 6PM with a cocktail reception, dinner, awards presentation, and live auction, followed by the performance. Tickets can be purchased here. For more information regarding sponsorships, please email kmason@abingdontheatre.org to learn more.

Abingdon Theatre Company was formed in 1993 by a group of theatre artists, eager for ongoing collaboration and greater control over their creative lives. Now, 30 years later, Abingdon has collaborated with over 200 playwrights including Tony Award Winner, V (Formerly Eve Ensler), Philip Dawkins, David Greenspan, Anne Bogart, James Lecesne, Michael Weller, Dominque Fishback, Charles Mee and many more. In recent years their annual galas have honored artists such as Bebe Neuwirth, Donna Murphy and Andrew Lippa. Recent productions include the New York Premieres of both Fruit Trilogy and The Gentleman Caller and the critically acclaimed Drama Desk Nominee, Get On Your Knees. The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. They search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. They are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests and strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives.