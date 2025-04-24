See Jonathan Groff, Alex Timbers and More in Conversation at 92NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y will present Jonathan Groff, the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway’s new Bobby Darin musical Just in Time, in conversation with Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, who developed and directs; music supervisor and arranger Andrew Resnick; choreographer Shannon Lewis; and Ted Chapin, who conceived the show. The conversation is in person and online on Sunday, May 18 at 7 pm.

Just in Time began its journey to Broadway on 92NY’s stage in 2018 with the Lyrics & Lyricists production The Bobby Darin Story – a show conceived by then series producer Ted Chapin, who also sought out Groff for the role. Hear Groff, Chapin, Timbers and the others on the Just in Time creative team talk about bringing the show to Broadway, being part of a creative project – and team – from inception, coming full circle to the stage where the finger snapping began, and why Darin’s story remains as compelling and unforgettable as his songs. Just in Time is currently in previews at Circle in the Square and opens on April 26.

The legendary Darin catapulted from teen idol to global sensation with hits including “Beyond the Sea,” "Mack the Knife," “Splish Splash,” and “Dream Lover,” pushing back against record labels to chart his own course in a life he knew would be short.



