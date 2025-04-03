Samuel Backett's ENDGAME Comes to Irish Arts Center This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In their 50th anniversary year, Irish theatre company Druid will return to New York with a masterpiece from the Irish theatrical canon. Irish Arts Center will present their production of Samuel Beckett's Endgame in the fall 2025 season.

Endgame is the tragicomic tale of a man living with his parents and his servant in a world beyond time and place. With nowhere to go and not much to do, they spend their days telling stories and contemplating the absurdity of life.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Garry Hynes, this new production stars Druid actors including Tony Award winner Marie Mullen, Bosco Hogan, Aaron Monaghan, and Rory Nolan.

Tickets go on sale June 1. Performances will run Oct 22, 2025 – Nov 23, 2025.

Comments