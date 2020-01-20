Samantha Mathis, Jeb Brown and More Will Star in Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's WHISPER HOUSE
59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) will welcome the New York premiere of WHISPER HOUSE, music & lyrics by Duncan Sheik, book & lyrics by Kyle Jarrow, with direction by Steve Cosson and music direction by Wiley Deweese. Produced by The Civilians, in association with 59E59 Theaters, WHISPER HOUSE begins performances on Thursday, March 12 for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 19. Press Opening is Tuesday, March 24 at 7:00 pm. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:00 pm; Saturday at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org.
An eerie lighthouse stands on the remote coast of Maine at the height of World War II. After losing his parents, young Christopher is sent there to live with his aunt Lily, whom he's never met, and Yasuhiro, the Japanese man who works for her. Soon Christopher begins to hear strange music seeping through the walls. Is his imagination getting the better of him? Or are there ghosts here, warning of real danger? Then the whispers become something louder...
Written by Grammy and Tony winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, American Psycho) and Tony-nominated and Obie winner Kyle Jarrow (Spongebob Squarepants, The Broadway Musical, The Wildness) and directed by The Civilians' Artistic Director Steve Cosson, WHISPER HOUSE combines a lush original score with a haunting story of loss, love, and forgiveness.
Samantha Mathis (Make Believe at Second Stage, Broadway's 33 Variations; Showtime's Billions) stars as Lily. Joining her in the cast are Jeb Brown (Broadway's Beautiful, The Path on Hulu) as The Sheriff; Wyatt Cirbus (Broadway's Finding Neverland, Fosse/Verdon on Netflix) as Christopher; Molly Hager (Broadway's Waitress, Focus Features' It's Kind of a Funny Story) as the Female Ghost; Van Hughes (Almost Famous at The Old Globe, Broadway's Spring Awakening) as the Male Ghost; and James Yaegashi (Broadway's Breakfast at Tiffany's, Marvel's Runaways on Netflix) as Yasuhiro.
The design team includes Alexander Dodge (set design); Jeff Croiter (lighting design); Linda Cho (costume design); Ken Travis (sound design); Danny Stafford (props design); Mark Holthusen (video); and Jeremy Chernick (special effects). Ryan Bourque is the Fight Choreographer. The Production Stage Manager is Geoff Boronda.