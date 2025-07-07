Vangeline Theater and ELF Launch Collaboration To Explore Heart Synchronization In Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute and ELF are collaborating with a team of international scientists to explore the fascinating intersection between neuroscience, psychophysiology and Butoh dance. In a bold new direction, the duet MAN WOMAN, performed by Vangeline and Akihito Ichihara, is now the subject of a live biometric study examining real-time heart synchronization between the two performers.

﻿This groundbreaking research uses wearable heart monitors to track the dancers' heart rhythms during their deeply emotive, somatic performances. The goal: to investigate how Butoh, a form of Japanese avant-garde dance theater known for its meditative slowness and psychological intensity, might generate physiological coherence - a potential marker of deep interpersonal connection and empathy.

Merging Science and Art

The study is led in collaboration with an international team of visionary researchers:

﻿Peter Granger, Co-Founder of Heartbond Ltd (UK), began his career as a geophysicist before transitioning into psychotherapy and relationship counseling. His research focuses on heart synchronization in bonded relationships, leading to the development of innovative technologies to measure and enhance interpersonal connections. https://www.heartbond.co.uk

Claire Berry, Co-Founder of Heartbond Ltd (UK), brings her experience from educational and therapeutic settings to the project. She has been instrumental in applying heart synchronization research to real-world scenarios, fostering deeper connections in various communities. Heartbond have worked extensively with Collision Unknown, a creative collective working at the intersection of performance movement, technology and R&D. They have connected Heartbond to the world of dance through ballet https://www.collisionunknown.com

Prof Dr. Judith Revers, Professor of Arts Therapies/Art Therapy at Medical School Hamburg(Germany), is both a practicing artist and a specialist on therapeutic aspects in contemporary art. Her research and arts practice are based in the fields of social art, installation-, media- and performance-art, with a special focus on interdisciplinary questions in the fields of arts, cultural studies, and health. https://judithrevers.com/

Dr. Petia Sice, Associate Professor in the Department of Computer and Information Sciences at Northumbria University (UK), is a pioneer in human-centered systems thinking and a principal research collaborator on this project. Her interdisciplinary expertise in complex systems, consciousness, and organizational wellbeing provides foundational insight into the dynamics of coherence and human connection. https://www.northumbria.ac.uk/about-us/our-staff/s/petia-sice/

Dr. Laurie Rauch, Adjunct Senior Lecturer in Neurobiology of Exercise and Sports Medicine at the University of Cape Town (South Africa), contributes deep expertise in psychophysiology and coherence, bridging performance science with somatic expression and integrative health research.

Marianne Sice, Interdisciplinary Artist, Musician, and Artist Development Coach research assistant at Northumbria University currently based in the UK. Her work bridges music, movement, and emotion, contributing a deeply felt dimension to the research through lived artistic inquiry. https://mariannesice.cargo.site/

Akihiho Ichihara, Butoh dancer, Sankai Juku, Artistic Director, Elf Dance Project. Vangeline, Butoh dancer, Artistic Director, the Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute.

Preliminary sessions have already begun in the UK, with both dancers outfitted in biosensing technology capable of detecting real-time heart rate variability and synchronicity. The team of scientists noted that the preliminary tests yielded results that were both remarkable and highly promising.

"We're excited to take MAN WOMAN into uncharted territory by exploring how our bodies not only move in harmony but may also feel in harmony," said Vangeline and Akihito Ichihara. "This project represents a natural evolution of our interest in the intersection of Butoh and science."

In an era where human connection is increasingly mediated through technology, this study seeks to bring scientific validation to what artists have long intuited: that movement, ritual, and presence can create profound energetic bonds between people. It also offers a new frontier in performance studies, dance therapy, and psychosomatic research.

The implications of such work could reach far beyond the stage - with potential applications in psychology, team dynamics, interpersonal empathy training, and somatic education.

About the Work: MAN WOMAN

MAN WOMAN is a Butoh duet conceived as an exploration of duality, gender, and unity. Performed by Butoh artists Vangeline and Akihito Ichihara (Sankai Juku), the piece strips movement to its barest essence, creating a liminal space where identity and connection unfold organically over time.

As the artists inhabit this space, the synchronization of their hearts may provide a powerful visual metaphor - and measurable data - for the potential unity between self and other.

MAN WOMAN will premiere in New York City at La MaMa E. T. C in April 2026, followed by its UK Premiere at Oxford University in September 2026.