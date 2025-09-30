SULFUR BOTTOM Extends By Two Weeks Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sulfur Bottom has announced a two-week extension of its running time. The show will now be performed until October 25th at The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center located at 210 West 50th Street. Originally set to close on October 11th, the extension allows more viewers to enjoy the compelling narrative and artistic performances that have made Sulfur Bottom a standout in this season's lineup.

Bold, surreal, and emotionally raw, Sulfur Bottom is a new eco-gothic drama that explores the quiet devastation of environmental collapse through the eyes of one family over 40 years. Set in a decaying home on the edge of industrial sprawl, the play transforms the slow violence of pollution into something both intimate and unsettling.

With dark humor, vivid imagery, and the occasional beached whale, Sulfur Bottom blends grounded storytelling with moments of theatrical absurdity, offering a striking meditation on legacy, denial, and what it means to survive in a poisoned world.

This production marked the Off-Broadway debut of Rishi Varma, an emerging American playwright known for mixing comedy, drama, and the absurd into deeply human stories. The production is directed by Megumi Nakamura, known for her visually inventive and emotionally precise work across stage and film.

It is important to note that while the running time has been extended, this will be the only extension for the show. Sulfur Bottom will officially close on Saturday, October 25th, following the 1 PM performance. Theatergoers are encouraged to take advantage of this final opportunity to witness the show before it concludes its run, as no changes to the schedule or performance times will be made during this extension period.

Sulfur Bottom is still scheduled for two shows per week, with a runtime of approximately 90 minutes.

Rishi Varma writes at the crossroads of comedy and drama, often veering completely into the surreal and absurd. A playwright, screenwriter, actor, and producer based in New York City, whose work has appeared at Theaterlab and Urban Stages. Rishi studied playwriting at Northwestern University, where he led a full production and writer’s room before moving to NYC to become an actor-writer (very original!). His writing mixes humor and heart to dig into the weirdness of how people behave. And sometimes, it can get very weird. Outside of writing and acting, Rishi teaches SCUBA diving in the city (yes, really). He also shares life’s daily drama with his dog, a steadfast companion who remains unimpressed by résumés or curtain calls.

For more information on Rishi, please visit www.rishivarma.com and check out his instagram: @sirrishi

Megumi Nakamura (they/she) is a Brooklyn-based director and actor who hails from San Francisco, CA. Most recently, Megumi directed the world premiere of Isaiah Stavchansky’s Anne Frank in Mt. Vernon, OH at JACK in Brooklyn. This summer, they are set to direct the regional premiere of their original musical The Twelfth Night Show co-written with Jacob Brandt at Weston Theater Co. in Vermont. Megumi has served as the resident Associate Director of the Lyrics & Lyricists series for their 2022-2025 seasons where they have worked on over ten productions with an array of award-winning directors. As an actor, Megumi most recently appeared on Broadway in Amy Herzog’s Mary Jane at Manhattan Theater Club.