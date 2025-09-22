SULFUR BOTTOM Teams Up With We Act For Environmental Justice

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sulfur Bottom has announced its partnership with We Act for Environmental Justice to host After Show Talk-Backs during Climate Week NYC. This collaboration underscores the importance of utilizing theater as a medium for environmental advocacy and community engagement. The special performances will take place on September 20 at 1 PM, September 24 at 7:30 PM, September 27 at 1 PM, and October 1 at 7:30 PM, providing attendees with opportunities to engage in meaningful discussions about climate action.

The After Show Talk-Backs will occur in the theater immediately following each performance, allowing for an interactive dialogue between the audience and the creative team. Playwright Rishi Varma will lead the discussions, guiding attendees through reflections on their relationship with the environment and the actions required for a sustainable future. This initiative aims to foster a sense of urgency surrounding climate issues through the lens of empathy, rather than statistics.

Rishi Varma expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Being an official event of Climate Week NYC is an incredible opportunity to bring environmental conversations into a shared space where people can feel their urgency. Theater invites us to confront big issues like climate justice not through statistics, but through empathy. I hope Sulfur Bottom adds a meaningful voice to that collective effort."

These talk-backs are designed to enhance community engagement and encourage attendees to participate in the dialogue surrounding climate action. By creating a platform for discussion, the collaboration aims to inspire individuals to reflect on their personal responsibilities toward the environment. The general public is invited to attend any of the four scheduled performances and participate in the Talk-Backs simply by purchasing a ticket. This accessibility ensures that a broad audience can join in the conversation about climate justice and sustainability.

The partnership between Sulfur Bottom and We Act for Environmental Justice arose from a shared commitment to addressing climate change through innovative means. By combining the arts with environmental advocacy, this initiative seeks to create a dynamic space for conversation and action. Through these After Show Talk-Backs, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the themes presented in the performances.