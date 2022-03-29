STOMP Returns to Eight-Performance-Week at New York's Orpheum Theatre

STOMP returns to an eight-show-per-week schedule today, March 29 at the Orpheum Theatre (126 Second Avenue).

The playing schedule is:a??

Tue at 8 PMa??

Wed at 8 PMa??

Thu at 8 PMa??

Fri at 8 PMa??

Sat at 3 & 8 PMa??

Sun at 2 PMa??& 5:30 PM

STOMP was among the first off-Broadway productions to resume performances last summer and remains deeply committed to the health and safety of its audiences and performers, requiring that all cast, crew, staff and audiences entering the Orpheum Theatre show proof of vaccination prior to entry. Out of an abundance of caution, audience members must be masked. The company will be adjusting protocols as official COVID-19 guidance evolves.a??a??

Over three million people have seena??STOMPa??at its 347-seat home in The Orpheum Theatre. In addition to the flagship New York production, Stompa??continues to tour North America and recently announced a spring engagement in its Brighton UK "hometown."a??a??

a??

STOMPa??has become a theatrical phenomenon and a must-see for tourists and locals alike. The performers "make rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound," says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell. Stomp has created its own inimitable form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists.a?? It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum. Synchronized stiff-bristle brooms become a sweeping orchestra, eight Zippo lighters flip open and closed to create a fiery fugue, wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion.a??STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - dustbins, tea chests, radiator hoses, boots, hub caps - to fill the stage with a compelling and unique act that is often imitated but never duplicated.a??a??

a??

STOMPa??is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography; New York's OBIE Award; a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a "Legend of Off-Broadway" Award.a??a??a??

a??

A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, Stompa??has made a global mark on popular culture with performances at Athens' Acropolis,a??The Academy Awards,a??London Olympics Closing Ceremony,a??a??a??this collaboration with Paul Simon and Jimmy Fallon on "Cecilia,"a??,a??a stunninga??STOMP OUT LITTERa??a??PSAa??shota??acrossa??NYC'sa??five boroughs,a??this one-take collaboration with The Harlem Globetrottersa??,a??and thisa??unique collaboration ona??the Latin Grammys with the award-winning banda??Callea??13.a??It has been parodied ona??"Saturday Night Live" and "The Simpsons," anda??been an answer ona??Jeopardy!a??a??

a??

STOMP's international engagements have included Abu Dhabi, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dubai, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.a??

a??a??a??

Visita??https://stomponline.coma??for New York and national tour information and a??www.stomp.co.uka??for international news. The Orpheum Theatre is located at 126 Second Avenue between 7tha??and 8tha??Streets.a??a??

a??a??

For groups of 10+, please call (212) 203-9980.a??a??

a??

STOMP runs 90 minutes in length.a??a??