SENOR BOLERO is Coming to Queens Theatre in Spanish and English

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Señor Bolero, an award-winning bilingual musical filled with nostalgia, romance, and unforgettable melodies, will arrive at Queens Theatre in New York City this May as part of the Latin Culture & Dance Festival 2025.

Set in 1956, Señor Bolero tells the story of a struggling bar on the verge of foreclosure, saved by the unexpected return of a legendary singer. Through over 30 iconic boleros-including "La historia de un amor," "Nuestro juramento," "Qué te pedí," "La copa rota," "Piel canela," "Quién será," and "Quizás, quizás"-this romantic musical comedy reminds us that love and destiny are forever intertwined.

With 16 artists on stage, live musicians, and elegant period staging, Señor Bolero offers a heartfelt journey to a time when music was poetry and boleros were the soundtrack of love.

Written and directed by Ricardo Stevan and produced by Fábrica de Estrellas, the musical has been honored with eight cultural awards in New York City, including recognition from HOLA, ACE, LATA, TALIA, and Arte Internacional.

The cast and creative team include a stellar group of international talent:

Cast & Musicians: Anissa Gathers, Ricardo Stevan, Ilya Martínez, Rafael LeBrón, Martha Payares, Jorge Loaiza, Mafe Cardona, Edu Díaz, Christian Mejía, Alex García, Anghelo Díaz, Edgar Rojas

Creative Team: Veronica Trill (Choreographer), Lorena Correa (Wardrobe), Kanelo (Production Assistant)

Señor Bolero is more than a musical-it's a tribute to the elders who still carry these melodies in their hearts. The show gently raises awareness about Alzheimer's and memory loss, with 20% of ticket sales donated to organizations that support senior care and memory-related causes in each city.

Comments