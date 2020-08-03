SCARFACE, THE AL CAPONE MUSICAL Starring David Serero Aims for Stage Production in 2021

The Casting process will commence in September.

In 2014, opera singer & producer David Serero recorded the original demos of Scarface, The Al Capone Musical. He always believed that American gangster Al Capone, and his lavish lifestyle, could be an outstanding subject for a musical, and hence, to explore new musical colors. However, he was looking for an innovative and modern way to bring Al Capone's life (1899-1947), the Chicago's gangsters, the music of the Prohibition-era, the speakeasies, and how to musically illustrate the gangster style, to today's audience and standards. When studying Al Capone, David Serero immediately referred to Hip-Hop music and Gangsta rap.

In SCARFACE, The AL CAPONE Musical, David Serero (starring as Capone) used Prohibition-era standards and re-arranged them in a Hip-Hop style, adding his operatic vocals, Musical Theatre, Jazz and others influences. The story is loosely inspired by Al Capone's life, although David Serero, who wrote the musical, took liberties and added fictional characters such as Capone's right arm: Franky, an African-American rapper (in the style of Notorious B.I.G), Lolita, Minnie and more.

"Hip-hop is a very theatrical art form, over the top, expressing a sort of revenge from life and dreaming of a bigger future. These are the ideal elements to express Capone's gangster attitude." added Serero.

Speakeasies are part of the sets, representing Chicago in the 1930s, with a contemporary, glamorous, elegant twist. The costumes, props, and decors are inspired by the Chicago gangster-style era (Machine Gun Kelly, Cadillac cars), including contemporary elements (sparkling diamonds, black sunglasses) as well as the choreography (pairing 1930s style with contemporary Hip-Hop movements).

Two singles of the musical will be released in August 2020. The adapted standards are: 'Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?' (opening of the musical) and 'Minnie, the Moocher.

SCARFACE, The AL CAPONE MUSICAL emphasizes on the "Evil Rise of AL CAPONE" and how this iconic gangster, here portrayed as an evil villain, started by cleaning shoes on New York streets and became the most notorious gangster of all time.

David Serero is an Award-winning opera singer, actor, stage director, producer, entrepreneur, playwright, and author. He has received critical acclaim for his unique Off-Broadway adaptations of theatrical classics such as Merchant of Venice, Cyrano de Bergerac, Don Giovanni, Othello, Romeo and Juliet...as well as new materials such as Queen Esther's dilemma, and Anne Frank, a Musical (closed due to lockdown due to the pandemic, rescheduled for Spring 2021).

