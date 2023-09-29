SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW Opens This Sunday

After a wildly successful run in Philadelphia, Cooper Jordan Entertainment is bringing SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw Off–Broadway this fall. Created by Cooper Jordan (DEX! A Killer Musical, The Rat Pack Undead), SAW The Musical has a book by Award -Winning Writer Zoe Ann Jordan (Virtuoso - NYCHFF) and music & lyrics by Patrick Spencer & Anthony De Angelis (An Axemas Story), and directed by Tony Award Winner Stephanie Rosenberg (Easter Bunny HOP! LIVE; Co-Producer: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Anastasia) with music direction by Leigh Pomeranz (DEX! A Killer Musical). It will begin performances on September 16, 2023 in, advance of its opening on Sunday, October 1, 2023; the limited run is slated to run through January 1, 2024 at the AMT Theater (345 West 45th Street) in Midtown's Theater District.

SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw premieres Off-Broadway Fall 2023 in New York after its smash out-of-town tryout in Philadelphia last year! One of the most thought-provoking horror films of all time now is…a musical. SAW The Musical hilariously captures the events of the first movie, parodying the Saw that started it all, following from where Lawrence Gordon and Adam Stanheight find each other for the first time in the bathroom trap. Will they follow "the rules" as they discover each other's secrets? Will they escape the game in time and saw right through? A love story with fluidity (and lots more fluids), SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw is Little Shop of Horrors meets Avenue Q , pushing the boundary on sexuality and how to love. {!Parental Advisory: Explicit Content}

"SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw brings the iconic horror film to life on stage with a wickedly funny twist. Now is the perfect time to laugh at the macabre as we blend horror and hair-raising laughter, creating a unique musical experience that's both hilarious and thrilling. Get ready for a love story entangled in traps, secrets, and unexpected humor, pushing the boundaries of entertainment with a dash of explicit fun." Cooper Jordan, Creator and Producer

SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw stars Bart Shatto (Bart Shatto Broadway (Dracula: the Musical - Quincey Morris), Tony- nominated War Paint) as Gordon, Adam Parbhoo (NY: Home's Kitchen) as Adam, Jill Owen (NY Easter Bunny HOP! LIVE;) as Amanda/Alli/Jigsaw and Voiceover for Detective Tapp is by Donnell Johnson, with Danny Durr (National Tour: A Christmas Carol), Gabrielle Goodman (NY: Open, Stay), Patrick Voss Davis (Film: Lucky Louie. Regional: Newsies), James Lynch (New York: Baby Powder), Thomas Skea (Film: Out of Water), Morgan Traud (Regional: Mame), Jessica Morilak (“A Sketch of New York”). Additional cast TBA

The creative team includes Sound Designer Ryan Gravett (Sound Designer), Katie Reif (Associate Sound Designer), Dan Renkin (Fight Director), Sarah Thurmond (Production Manager), and Gabrielle P. Guagenti (Production Stage Manager). The Musical is produced by Cooper Jordan, Saw The Musical Parody LLC, Stephanie Rosenberg, Katie Reif and more to be announced. Cooper Jordan is the Lead Producer.

SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw begins performances on September 16, 2023, at AMT Theater, located at 345 West 45th Street. It will play on Saturdays at 11 PM and Sundays at 5 PM (after 2pm & 8pm Broadway curtains come down), running 100 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $41-$113 (incl. fees). Extremely limited “Super Saw VIP Front Row Seats” including The Bathroom Mirror Merch Box are available for every performance for $113 total ($110 + $3 fee), VIP Front Rows A-B at $98 ($95 + $3 fee), Premium at $78 ($75 + $3 fee), Orchestra at $61 ($58 + $ 3 fee) & Rear Orchestra / Mezz at $41 ($38 plus $3 fee) and are available by visiting the link below or at the AMT Theater Box Office in person or by calling 646-543-4385. All VIP Seats include “Pictures with Pigs in Wigs” on Stage following the performance. SAW The Musical contains mature content and is not recommended for children under 16.