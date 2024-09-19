Roundabout's THE COUNTER Pushes First Preview Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roundabout Theatre Company world premiere production of The Counter by Meghan Kennedy and directed by David Cromer will begin previews tomorrow, Friday, September 20. The production was previously set to begin performances on September 19.



The Counter officially opens on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. The production will play through November 17, 2024 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

The Counter will feature Anthony Edwards as “Paul,” Susannah Flood as “Katie,” and Amy Warren as “Peg.”

Every morning at the local diner in a small town, a waitress refills a regular’s coffee. An unlikely friendship develops and keeps him coming back for more. But when he asks for a shocking favor, it brings to light both of their deepest secrets. The Counter is a funny, surprising, and moving meditation on the everyday connections that can change our lives.

After the success of Too Much, Too Much, Too Many and Napoli, Brooklyn, playwright Meghan Kennedy debuts her next Roundabout commission, The Counter. Directed by Tony Award® winner David Cromer, The Counter marks the Roundabout debuts of Anthony Edwards and Amy Warren. Susannah Flood returns to the Roundabout stage following the Broadway productions of Birthday Candles and The Cherry Orchard.

