Roundabout's SOMETHING CLEAN Begins Previews Tomorrow, May 4

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) is pleased to present the world premiere production of the second new play of the Underground season, Something Clean by Selina Fillinger, directed by Margot Bordelon.

Something Clean features Kathryn Erbe as "Charlotte," Daniel Jenkins as "Doug" and Christopher Livingston as "Joey."

The world premiere of Something Clean begins preview performances tomorrow, May 4, 2019 and opens officially on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 Off-Broadway at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 30, 2019. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.

Wash the dishes. Mop the floors. Change the sheets. Change the past. Charlotte is a wife and mother who'll try anything to put her family back together. Playwright Selina Fillinger's new drama slips into the jagged cracks of a sex crime's aftermath-the guilt, the grief, and the ways we grapple with the unthinkable.

The creative team includes: Reid Thompson (Sets), Valérie Thérèse Bart (Costumes), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting) and Palmer Hefferan (Original Compositions & Sound).

All tickets for Something Clean are $30 General Admission tickets and are first made available to subscribers and donors. Whether you are interested in the best value or VIP experiences, Roundabout has a package option for you. Visit roundabouttheatre.org or call 212-719-1300 for more info. Sign up for Roundabout's email club at roundabouttheatre.org to be notified when tickets go on sale to the public.

Something Clean plays Tuesday through Sunday evenings at 7:00PM with Saturday matinees at 1:30PM and Sunday matinees at 2:00PM.





