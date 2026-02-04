Robert Stanton and Kevin Chamberlin to Star in SHERLOCK AND WATSON Industry Reading

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sherlock and Watson, a new comedy, written by Ed. Weinberger (The Mary Tyer Moore Show, Taxi), will have a reading presentation at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway at 48th Street) on Monday, February 9 at 4:30pm.

Directed by Christopher Scott (MURDOCH: The Final Interview, The Glass Menagerie), Sherlock & Watson is an untold adventure in the legendary career of the world’s most famous detective. Set in Victorian London of 1895, the play reimagines the unique relationship between Sherlock Holmes and his devoted companion Dr. John Watson as they race to solve crimes that threaten their very existence.

The cast includes: Robert Stanton (Uncle Vanya; Ink), as Sherlock Holmes, Kevin Chamberlin (Seussical; The Addams Family) as Dr. Watson, Geneva Carr (Hand to God; Bull) as Mrs. Hudson, and Arnie Burton (The Baker’s Wife; The 39 Steps) as Archbishop of Canterbury and Others.

Sherlock and Watson is produced by R.K Greene/The StoryLine Project (Beau The Musical; Peter and The Starcatcher) and the General Manager is Leah Michalos (Chicken and Biscuits; The Orchard). Casting is by Stephanie Klapper (A Christmas Story: The Musical; Bronx Bombers), Joe Piserchio and Gracie Guichard are the casting assistants, and Claire Stancy is the assistant to Stephanie Klapper.