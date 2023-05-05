Repertorio Español to Present Three Spanish Golden Age Productions in Summer 2023

Repertorio Español will present the Van Lier Spanish Golden Age productions, which will take place from June 30th to August 6th. The three Van Lier Directing Fellows - Ana Luz Zambrana, Kathleen Capdesuñer, and James Bruenger-Arreguin will each direct a Golden Age (17th century Spanish) play as part of the requisite of the 2-year Fellowship in which they must direct one contemporary play year one, and a Golden Age play in the second and final year. This season, the fellows will present "La traición en la amistad" by María de Zayas y Sotomayor, "Los empeños de una casa" and "Primero sueño" by Sor Juana Inés De La Cruz.



Spanning the 17th century, the Spanish Golden Age marked an explosion of Baroque theatre and playwriting in Spain and Mexico with Sor Juana. Today is a vibrant reminder of the centuries-old roots of Spanish language theatre. Through the Van Lier fellows' initiative, Ms. Zambrana, Ms. Capdesuñer, and Mr. Bruenger-Arreguin have combined their allocated resources to produce and market these productions to raise the consciousness of the significant impact that this all-too-often neglected yet integral period of literary and intellectual development.



All plays are presented in Spanish with English subtitles.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE



June 30th - July 9th

LA TRAICIÓN EN LA AMISTAD

By María de Zayas y Sotomayor

Directed by Ana Luz Zambrana



María de Zayas y Sotomayor's La traición en la amistad is the rare Golden Age play that turns traditional gender roles on their head. Centering on the complexities of female friendship, the story kicks off with a tale as old as time: Two friends who love the same man. This triangle quickly evolves into a tangled web of betrayals and deceit, which let us see how women can seduce and betray just as mercilessly as the typical "galán."



Friday, June 30th, 8 pm

Saturday, July 1st, 8 pm

Sunday, July 3rd, 3 pm

Saturday July 8th, 8 pm

Sunday, July 9th, 3 pm



July 14th - July 23rd

LOS EMPEÑOS DE UNA CASA

By Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz

Directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer



Los empeños de una casa follows a group of singles as they navigate a maze of desire, temptation, and betrayal in their quest for love. Los empeños de una casa takes a modern spin on the classic 17th-century romantic farce, exploring the misadventures of love through a reality TV dating show.



Friday, July 14th, 8 pm

Saturday, July 15th, 8 pm

Sunday, July 16th, 3 pm

Saturday, July 22nd, 8 pm

Sunday, July 23rd, 3 pm



July 28th - August 6th

PRIMERO SUEÑO

By Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz

Directed by James Bruenger-Arreguin



Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz's Primero Sueño is a profound and intricate poem that is regarded as one of her most important works and a masterpiece of the Golden Age of Spanish literature. The poem delves into the depths of the human psyche and the enigmas of the cosmos through a sequence of dreamlike visions and philosophical contemplations. Primero Sueño explores themes such as knowledge, love, and the divine while reflecting on the universe's mechanics and the human soul's intricacies. Van Lier fellow, James Bruenger-Arreguin has adapted the poem for the stage, creating a theatrical dream that takes the audience on a journey through the universe to explore its mysteries and complexities through puppetry, dance, and language.



Friday, July 28th, 8 pm

Saturday, July 29th, 8 pm

Sunday, July 30th, 3 pm

Saturday, August 5th, 8 pm

Sunday, August 6th, 3 pm

MEET THE 2022-2023 FELLOWS



ANA LUZ ZAMBRANA

(Ella/She/Her) is a Puerto Rican actor, director, and critic. She received her BFA at UCF with a minor in Humanities, training as well at: Atlantic Co, BADA at Oxford University, and SBIFF. She is a SDC Directing Fellow, a Kennedy Center Directing Initiative alum, and a participant of Jose Solís's BIPOC Critic Lab. She is currently a member of the "Did They Like It?" Cohort and a Latiné Musical Theatre Lab Associate. Growing up as a Boricua in South Dakota -with her media diet ranging from Rebelde to The Lizzie McGuire Movie- sparked her need to create stories that explore the diasporic experience of POC in our world.



KATHLEEN CAPDESUÑER



Kathleen Capdesuñer (Ella/She/Her) is a Florida grown, immigrant raised, Cuban-American director, producer and generative artist working in theatre and film. Kathleen is a fiercely generous collaborator who leads democratized modes of creation to decolonize the current artistic canon. Kathleen is an alum of: The Roundabout Directing Fellowship, The Civilians R&D Group, MTC John Alper Directing Fellowship, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals and McCarter Theatre Center Directing Apprenticeship. She's also developed and directed work with: Roundabout, Atlantic Theatre Company, Yale, EST, Noor Theatre, Columbia, Teatro LATEA, Moxie Arts New York, McCarter Theatre, NYU, and internationally in the Fringe Festival circuit. www.kcapdesuner.com



JAMES BRUENGER-ARREGUIN



James Bruenger-Arreguin: (Él/He/His) Born in Los Cabos, Mexico, raised in Denver, CO, James is an NYC-based Latino director and producer currently working at the Creative Development office at Disney Theatrical Group. He has worked and collaborated with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Theatre Aspen, The 24 Hour Plays, Southern Colorado Repertory Theatre (Associate Artistic Director). Recent Credits: Colorado Spring Fine Arts Center: Guadalupe in the Guest Room and To Slay The Dragon. SCRT: The Last Five Years (Director), Evita (Director/Choreographer) Fly By Night (Choreographer), University of the Arts: Pop The Musical Exhibition (Director), and Momentos (Director). BFA in Directing, Playwriting + Production from the University of the Arts. www.directordeteatro.com

ABOUT THE NEW YORK COMMUNITY TRUST

The New York Community Trust is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of children, youth, and families; aid in community development; improve the environment; promote health; assist people with special needs; and support education, arts, and human justice.

GENERAL INFORMATION

By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc

ABOUT REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL

Repertorio Español was founded in 1968 by Artistic Director René Buch and Producer Gilberto Zaldívar and has become one of the most successful Off-Broadway theatres. The Company was founded with the mission of producing the finest Spanish-language theatre from Latin America and Spain as well as plays written by Latinx artists. The Company presents a rotating repertory of plays, musicals, and dance concerts every year. Its productions are seen by over 50,000 people annually at its home, the historic Gramercy Arts Theatre, and on tour. Every year, approximately 18,000 students are introduced to the heritage of Spanish language theatre through its education program, ¡DIGNIDAD!