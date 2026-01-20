Red Bull Theater To Present SEJANUS IN REVELATION Readings SerIes

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Red Bull Theater has announced details for the next presentation in its OBIE Award–winning Revelation Readings series. The upcoming reading will feature SEJANUS by Ben Jonson, adapted and directed by Nathan Winkelstein.

The reading will take place Monday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET, presented live at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater and simulcast online. An on-demand recording will be available beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET through Sunday, February 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open-captioned streaming will be available beginning Wednesday evening during the on-demand window.

The cast includes Amir Arison, Isabel Arraiza, Shirine Babb, Tina Benko, Grantham Coleman, Chuck Cooper, Gabriel Ebert, Martin Lewis, Max Gordon Moore, Laila Robins, Derek Smith, T. Ryder Smith, and Myra Lucretia Taylor.

Set in Imperial Rome, Sejanus examines the consolidation of power under Emperor Tiberius and his deputy Sejanus, tracing the rise of political tyranny, surveillance, and factional violence. First staged in the early 17th century, Jonson’s tragedy explores ambition, betrayal, and the fragility of civic institutions, themes that continue to resonate in contemporary political discourse.

Additional upcoming Revelation Readings include The Illusion by Pierre Corneille in a version by Ranjit Bolt, directed by Mirabelle Ordinaire, presented February 16 in partnership with L'Alliance New York; The Roaring Girl by Thomas Middleton and Thomas Dekker, adapted by Liz Duffy Adams, on March 23; Paris, Actors! by Hamish Linklater, directed by Jack O'Brien on April 20; and Cymbeline, Refinished by William Shakespeare and George Bernard Shaw on May 18, sponsored by the Michael Tuch Foundation.

The Revelation Readings series continues Red Bull Theater’s mission to illuminate classic texts through performance, scholarship, and contemporary perspective, with both in-person and digital access.