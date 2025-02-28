Reading of THE HOMILY OF A PRECIOUS CHILD is Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A private industry reading of Nicholas Jaech's new play, The Homily of a Precious Child, will be presented Tuesday, March 4 at Sunlight Studios in Manhattan. Directed by David Alpert (The Apple Boys, If/Then), the cast features Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar; Waitress), Glenn Morizio (“Ghost,” “Succession”) and Carman Lacivita (To My Girls, Marvin's Room).

“I grew up as the son and grandson of Christian clergy and had the privilege of seeing how the Church could be a welcoming place and a compassionate political & cultural influence” says playwright Nicholas Jaech. “At the same time, as a millennial gay man, it's impossible to be in queer spaces and meet queer people without witnessing the side effects of generations of trauma and violence continually inflicted upon us by the Christian Church at large. I've written this play to explore that dichotomy of experience, and to attempt to find an ounce of spiritual optimism amidst a growing bleakness in our world today.”



THE HOMILY OF A PRECIOUS CHILD tells the story of Nathan (Wyse) after he crosses paths with his childhood Best Friend (Morizio), with whom he hasn't spoken in sixteen years. While recounting this unexpected rendezvous to a healthcare worker (Lacivita), Nathan is faced with the shadows of his past, the pain of his present, and an experience he never thought possible. Rooted in themes of a contemporary gay experience, this new play examines the timelessly complex relationship between queer identity and religious conviction.

Camron Parker serves as general manager, and Amelia McGinnis is the production stage manager.

To learn more about the reading, please email HomilyPlay@gmail.com.

