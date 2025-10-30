Ralph Macchio, Jen Tullock and More to Join the 25th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS GALA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE 24 HOUR PLAYS has revealed the initial artists for their 25th Annual The 24 Hour Plays Gala, which will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025, at The Space at Irondale.

Artists scheduled to appear include actors Ben Ahlers (“The Gilded Age”), Greg Bello (Noah), David Burtka (God of Carnage), Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions”), Joel Marsh Garland (“Orange Is The New Black”), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown), Josh Hamilton (The Long Walk), Fred Hechinger (Gladiator II), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid), Andrew McCarthy (Pretty in Pink), Emma Ramos (“New Amsterdam”), Faith Salie (Approval Junkie), Jen Tullock (“Severance”), and Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”); writers Courtney Baron (When It’s You) and Jonathan Marc Sherman (The Connector); and directors Isaac Butler (Real Enemies), Ryan Dobrin (Slanted Floors), Victor Malana Maog (Her Portmanteau), and Pippin Parker (Betrayed). Many more artists will be announced soon.

Since 1995, The 24 Hour Plays have brought together extraordinary artists to write, rehearse and perform new plays and musicals in 24 hours. Their annual flagship event featuring stars from theater, film, TV, music and comedy is a New York City institution, writing and performing new work about the world we live in. This one-night-only event showcases great artists in new ways, sparks enduring creative partnerships and offers audiences an electric you-had-to-be-there theatrical experience.

Proceeds from the event support The 24 Hour Plays non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programming with students from middle school to college, professional development for early-career artists through the flagship program The 24 Hour Plays Nationals, and partner productions with theaters around the US and abroad.